Giants captain ignores results with Brian Daboll vote of confidence
By Austen Bundy
The New York Giants left Munich, Germany disappointed as they fell 20-17 in overtime to the Carolina Panthers. It's the first time the franchise has lost a game overseas.
Well, the last time the Panthers beat a team (Week 9 vs. New Orleans) that squad ended up firing its head coach. Could New York be on a similar trajectory after the heartbreaking result?
Giants owner John Mara has previously said he will be more patient with head coach Brian Daboll but you have to think that was with the assumption New York would beat the worst team in the league.
Giants captain Dexter Lawrence gives Daboll his vote of confidence despite record
After the loss in Munich, nose tackle and defensive captain Dexter Lawrence II was asked by reporters in his post-game news conference if Daboll's messaging was still reaching the locker room.
"I think it is," Lawrence said. "I think it's just got to be comprehended a little better."
He's seemingly, as a captain would, putting the bulk of the blame for the loss on player execution rather than the coaching. And once could say he's mostly correct as New York's defense stepped up in the second half to give quarterback Daniel Jones and the offense an opportunity to tie the game before an ill-fated fumble in overtime.
Lawrence had a message of his own for the locker room as the team heads into its bye week.
"Really just evaluate yourself before you start pointing fingers or starting clicks," he said. "It's a young team, you know ... see what you can do better and be critical of yourself this week when you watch tape."
Lawrence is doing the right thing in trying to avoid a locker room mutiny, whether aimed at Daboll or anyone else. But it is fair to ask the question whether Daboll is the right guy for the job moving forward, even if Jones is no longer under center.