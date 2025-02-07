Giants fans want to see a manager after Eli Manning snubbed for Hall of Fame
Thursday was supposed to be a fun night for New York Giants fans who have had to witness a lot of losing in recent years. Unfortunately, that didn't end up manifesting, as Eli Manning, for reasons Giants fans cannot comprehend, was snubbed in his first year on the Pro Football Hall of Fame ballot.
Manning has always been a polarizing candidate in the mind of NFL fans since he hung up the spikes for good five seasons ago, but to Giants fans, it was a no-brainer. How could a two-time Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl MVP winner not get in on his first ballot?
Giants fans took their frustrations to X to show the committee just how badly it messed up.
Giants fans unleash on X after Eli Manning is snubbed for MVP
The accolades speak for themselves. Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion and won the MVP in both of those games. He beat Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback in the sport's history, twice on the biggest stage, including the famous upset against a Patriots team that hadn't lost a single game back in 2007. He's right in the middle of some of the NFL's most recognizable plays ever.
As if that isn't good enough, he's 11th in passing yards and passing touchdowns. So, in addition to the Super Bowl success, Manning has the statistics and the longevity to back his case up.
Had Manning only had those two Super Bowls and done nothing else, perhaps there'd be an easier case to make against him. However, the accolades and the statistics speak for themselves. He was never the best in the world at the quarterback position, but he was one of the best for a long time in an era with many all-time greats.
Manning's lack of an MVP award and his lack of eye-popping regular season numbers on a year by year basis hurts his case, but again, the longevity and his big-game numbers are among the best we've ever seen. Had he not been overshadowed by so many greats who played at the same time as him, he probably would've gotten in on the first ballot.
What makes this even worse is according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team, Manning wasn't even remotely close to getting in. Well, if that's the case, Giants fans might be waiting longer than they could've possibly imagined to see their hero get enshrined in Canton.
At the end of the day, Manning's case is far from a slam dunk. The Super Bowl rings and the longevity suggest he should get in, but the fact that he was just a .500 quarterback in the regular season and the fact that he made four Pro Bowls in 16 years hurts his case. Manning didn't get in on his first ballot, but based on what he did accomplish at the NFL level, it'd be shocking if he never got in.