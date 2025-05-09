Giants’ flurry of roster moves leaves questionable depth where they can’t afford it

The New York Giants look a lot better on paper following the 2025 NFL Draft than they did before it. While the Giants got a stud pass rusher in Abdul Carter and seemingly their quarterback of the future in Jaxson Dart, they didn't do much to address the wide receiver depth, which doesn't look great on paper.

On Friday, the start of rookie minicamp, the Giants made the wide receiver room a bit smaller, as they released Lil'Jordan Humphrey. As Dan Duggan of The Athletic points out, the Giants had 13 undrafted free agent signings with just 11 roster spots available at this time of the offseason.

The other cut is a surprise: WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey, per source https://t.co/iJL6f26CMc — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) May 9, 2025

Giants' WR depth gets weaker with release of Lil'Jordan Humphrey

Humphrey is a seven-year veteran, who has become a mainstay of Sean Payton rosters. Humphrey was on the Saints with Payton from 2019 as an undrafted free agent until 2021, and then re-joined the head coach with the Denver Broncos from 2023 until last season. Last season was his most productive with Bo Nix throwing him the football, as he hauled in 31 passes for 293 yards on 45 targets, all of which were career-highs.

As Duggan mentioned, it is a bit of a surprise the Giants cut Humphrey, considering the experience he brings and he plays at a position of need for the team.

This offseason, the Giants didn't make any major additions to improve the pass catching. Their only big move was retaining Darius Slayton on a three-year, $36 million contract. Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson slot into the Giants' top three wide receiver options. The team's surefire WR1 is Malik Nabers, who lived up to the hype as the sixth-overall pick last year, when he caught 109 passes for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns on 170 targets.

One has to wonder if the Giants wil make any additional moves at wide receiver before the season starts, as there are some enticing options. Former division foe Amari Cooper is available. As is Keenan Allen. There's also an option with Buffalo Bills roots, just like general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, and that's Gabe Davis, who was just released by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But as of now, the Giants decided it was in their best interest to move on from Humphrey as a way to get the roster down to 90 players.