Giants have only one good reason to pass on QB in the NFL Draft
New York Giants fans, you’re finally getting your quarterback. Well, if NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah was your GM, it won’t be a rookie. In fact, it’s the best quarterback option that’s possibly out there.
With Jeremiah’s latest mock draft predicting the Giants take Colorado cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter, forgoing a rookie quarterback in the draft. Plus, with a cryptic yet satirical tweet when answering a fan's question, he must know something the rest of us don’t.
Thanks to the Los Angeles Rams possibly moving on from Matthew Stafford, it could open the perfect opportunity for the Giants to get their quarterback without the risk of developing a rookie. And putting Stafford with Hunter, a two-way star that could play both sides of the ball in the NFL, could be what helps them contend in the loaded NFC East.
Matthew Stafford to the Giants would make them instant contenders in the loaded NFC East
The Giants have felt they’re a quarterback away for some time now. That’s why they parted ways with Daniel Jones in the middle of the season last year. And it’s not crazy to think that either.
They have Malik Nabers, who had a hell of a rookie season despite subpar quarterback play. The Giants have a decent defense. Once they use free agency to address a couple more needs, adding Stafford to the mix could make them instant contenders in the NFC East.
Yes, we should probably pump the brakes on the hyperbole, but it’s a move they have to consider. The Washington Commanders are going to be around for some time after Jayden Daniels led them to the NFC championship game in year one.
The Philadelphia Eagles are defending Super Bowl champions now after stomping on the Kansas City Chiefs and somehow the Dallas Cowboys could become the bottomfeeders of that division.
The Giants have to make a big splash at quarterback. Stafford is the best option, but they shouldn’t push aside the chance to bring in Sam Darnold either. They need a good quarterback to compete in the NFC East.
Brian Daboll probably has the hottest season of any coach entering the 2025 season. He truthfully shouldn’t have been back this past season. But ownership awarded him and general manager Joe Schoen one final try to right the ship.
That means he has to get it right. He can’t waste a top five pick on a quarterback if he wasn’t to coach beyond the 2025 season. That’s why the Rams considering dealing Stafford could be the perfect chance to turn things around.
Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward should be some other team’s problem, but the Giants can’t afford to take that risk with better, more proven options available. Especially if a Super Bowl champion is a possiblity.