Rams concerns about Matthew Stafford could scare trade suitors away
By Lior Lampert
Matthew Stafford's standing with the Los Angeles Rams remains in flux. Signs point toward the one-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback returning to the team for the 2025 NFL campaign, though that reportedly isn't set in stone yet. But if he's available, general manager Les Snead isn't doing a good job selling him to prospective suitors.
Should Stafford be under center for the Rams next season, it will presumably be under new contract terms. He waived his guarantees for this upcoming year last offseason, so the two sides finding common ground is imperative to continuing their partnership. And per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic ($), that situation is "fluid," a noteworthy yet ominous development.
Conversely, Stafford's current deal makes him a more movable and desirable asset. So, if he and the Rams can't agree on a revised pact, trading the 37-year-old won't be difficult. Nonetheless, Los Angeles' documented concerns about him may be enough to spook rival front offices from inquiring about his services.
Rodrigue cites age and health as reasons for the Rams' potential reluctance to further invest in Stafford. Los Angeles might not want to "make a significant financial commitment to a veteran quarterback whose long-term future or durability they can’t be certain about." Nevertheless, if they don't, who will (or should)?
Why would another front office willingly pay Stafford if the Rams aren't confident enough to? Moreover, why would they give up draft capital and/or personnel to do so? Los Angeles' possible hesitancy damages his value, and it's a massive red flag, buyer beware sign, or however you want to describe it.
Stafford and Los Angeles have expressed an "initial openness" to resolve the matter. They're ostensibly interested in running it back and satisfying all parties involved, but there's already a built-in narrative in case things go awry. With that in mind, the door is seemingly propped open for a parting of ways. Regardless, the Rams aren't doing themselves any favors by airing out dirty laundry.
Despite mentions of longevity/availability worries, Stafford has appeared in 31 of 34 games over the past two seasons. Two of his absences weren't even injury-related -- he was rested in Los Angeles' regular-season finales. So, any organization monitoring his status with the Rams shouldn't be overly troubled.