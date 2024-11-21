Giants have one huge mistake to avoid replacing Daniel Jones
By Lior Lampert
Tommy DeVito is the next man up at quarterback for the New York Giants following the team's decision to bench Daniel Jones. However, the undrafted second-year pro surely isn't their long-term solution under center, leaving many wondering who will be the eventual successor.
Sitting at 2-8, the Giants hold the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft (as of this writing). Of course, that's subject to change. But should it stand, they may miss out on the consensus top two signal-caller prospects -- Miami's Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders of Colorado.
Scouring the free agency/trade market is the alternative route if New York can't land Ward or Sanders. But based on recent intel ($) from ESPN's Dan Graziano, the list of veteran options isn't appetizing. Chief among the names mentioned is Atlanta Falcons gunslinger Kirk Cousins, though the G-Men would be wise to avoid that move.
Replacing Daniel Jones with Kirk Cousins would be a massive mistake for the Giants
Graziano ponders whether the Falcons will make Cousins available this offseason after spending a top-10 selection on Michael Penix Jr. this past offseason. While the Giants may be tempted by the possibility of adding an experienced, decorated quarterback, it'd be a poor business decision.
Next season will be Cousins' age-37 campaign. Not to mention, he ruptured his Achilles in 2023, limiting an already statue-esque pocket passer. Plus, his four-year, $180 contract runs through 2027 (although there's a potential out before 2026). Do the Giants want to make a hefty investment in someone who they aren't confident will get them over the hump? Isn't that what they did with Jones?
Sure, if you squint hard enough, the makings of a viable, playoff-contending squad are there for the Giants. They boast one of the league's most tenacious pass-rushing units and exciting albeit youthful secondary and offensive skill position players. Nonetheless, the offensive line shortcomings have proven too much to overcome. Simply put, New York isn't a Cousins away from competing.
Acquiring Cousins only delays the inevitable for Big Blue. No offense, but the four-time Pro Bowler is a glorified bridge quarterback. As we've seen throughout his career, there is a ceiling to the teams he leads: The Divisional Round (at best).
Not to minimize what Cousins has accomplished, but the Giants are settling for mediocrity with him. Despite the positional upgrade, it'd be a Jones 2.0 situation.