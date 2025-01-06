Hard Knock life: Best Giants doomsday memes and tweets after keeping Brian Daboll
By Mark Powell
The New York Giants are running it back with the whole crew. While I would've fired someone in the room when Joe Schoen opted to let Saquon Barkley walk to the Giants biggest rival, I am not the Mara's, and thus have no say in the matter. Heck, I'd rather watch an entire season of Hard Knocks than a single game of Giants football in 2025, but that's just my New Year's resolution.
The Giants didn't have many options here. Daboll is just a couple seasons removed from leading New York to the postseason and winning a game over the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round. Schoen, for the most part, assembled the roster which got them there. The Mara's believe in both men, and while it was a tough season for the Giants and their fanbase, the team does offer a few bright spots Schoen and Daboll can build around. That's more than can be said about most of these openings.
"Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll will continue in their respective roles with the organization. As disappointing as the results of the season have been, [team chairman Steve] Tisch and I remain confident in the process that Joe and Brian have implemented and their vision for our team. We look forward to the future and the result we all desire," the Giants wrote in a statement.
New York Giants fans aren't thrilled with keeping Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll
Factor in the lack of suitable head coaching candidates the Giants would prefer over Daboll – and how hard it would be to convince them to lead a team with little direction at this point – and you can understand why both men were brought back for another run. Of course, they will be on the hot seat from this point forward, but that comes with the territory.
The concern among Giants fans is that both Daboll and Schoen know they are working on borrowed time. Because of this, they'll feel threatened to overspend and perhaps hitch their futures to an overpriced free agent or reach of a draft pick to buy more time and talking points.
As for the Giants locker room – which has many young players brought in by Schoen and Daboll to begin with – they appreciate the stability, which is more than some organizations can say. Yes, the Giants are picking in the top-5 again and are lacking a true leader behind center. Malik Nabers at least gives the franchise something to build around moving forward, though. Trust me, it could be a whole lot worse.