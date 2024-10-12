Giants pass rush takes a hit with Kayvon Thibodeaux update
By Austen Bundy
The New York Football Giants seem to be bit by injury bug, losing top receiver Malik Nabers to a concussion for multiple weeks, but now it seems to have spread to the defensive side of the ball.
Defensive star Kayvon Thibodeaux underwent wrist surgery earlier this week for an injury he apparently played through in New York's Week 5 win over the Seattle Seahawks. He was placed on injured reserve Saturday and is expected to miss at least four games, per The Athletic's Dan Duggan.
New York still has five more games until its bye week, including a primetime bout with the Cincinnati Bengals on "Sunday Night Football." Duggan added that Thibodeaux could miss up to six weeks as he recovers, the longest stretch he's missed since he was drafted in 2022.
Losing Thibodeaux is a massive blow to the Giants' defense
New York tops the league in sacks so far this season with 22, Thibodeaux accounts for just two of those, however.
Regardless, losing Thibodeaux's imposing presence on the defensive line will make a huge difference for New York going forward. Linebacker Azeez Ojulari is expected to plug that hole in the meantime but there's a reason he was behind Tibodeaux in the depth chart.
Team leaders like Dexter Lawrence II will now have one less threat to support them in the pass rush, leaving offensive lines more freedom to double or triple-team him in response.
The pressure will be on Ojulari to step up in Thibodeaux's absence and recreate the kind of effort he displayed against Seattle, including contributing to a near-strip sack.
New York has a 2-1 record without Thibodeaux in the lineup, per Statmuse. The team will be hoping history is a positive indicator as it navigates the threat of quarterback Joe Burrow and his key receiver Ja'marr Chase on Sunday night.