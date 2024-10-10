Will Malik Nabers play on Sunday Night Football? Giants rookie gets negative update
By Austen Bundy
The New York Football Giants look like they'll be without their star rookie wide receiver for a second straight week.
Malik Nabers suffered a concussion at the end of the team's Week 4 loss to Dallas and still has not returned to full practice activities.
Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Wednesday that Nabers was "feeling better" and would participate in activities separate from the team out on the practice fields. However, Thursday it seems as if Nabers didn't respond well those activities. The Athletic's Dan Duggan reported that the No. 6 overall pick in April "did much less today than yesterday."
Daboll also said Thursday that Nabers is in the same stage of the league's concussion protocol as he was on Wednesday. Presumably, that would be step four, "club-based non-contact training drills."
Will Malik Nabers be able to suit up for Sunday Night Football?
If the rookie standout wants to play in New York's primetime bout with the Cincinnati Bengals, he'll have to advance out of his current stage and then be cleared out of the protocol by the team physician and an independent neurological consultant.
That's a lot to complete in just the next two to three days but it isn't impossible. Thursday's seemingly regressive update is concerning for Nabers given he was seen only on an exercise bike instead of running football-related drills like he did Wednesday.
Even if he can't clear the protocol by Sunday night and misses his second consecutive game, all hope is not lost for New York's offense. In the Week 5 win over Seattle, quarterback Daniel Jones tossed 257 yards and two touchdowns - his second-best start of the season.
New York will need more of the same out of Jones and the rest of the receiver room on Sunday night against a Cincinnati defense that ranks 26th in the league in total defense but 19th in passing defense.
That's not to say Jones won't miss his top producer. Nabers is responsible for 34 percent of Jones' total passing yards this season, posting 386 yards and three touchdowns in four games.