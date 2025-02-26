It sure sounds like Giants are prioritizing Matthew Stafford more than any other team

The New York Giants brass hoped Daniel Jones would flourish into a franchise-caliber quarterback heading into last season. Jones led the squad to a 2-8 record to start 2024, and they decided to part ways.

Joe Schoen is looking to supply Brian Daboll with a new signal caller, with their jobs potentially on the line if they have a repeat of 2024. Adding a reliable quarterback who can bring them wins in 2025 seems to be the plan. Schoen and Daboll have their eyes set on former Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

Matthew Stafford could be the best option for New York Giants

New York attains the third overall pick in the draft. It would make sense to many to wait and see if Shadeur Sanders or Cam Ward falls in their laps. However, Schoen and Daboll will be on the hot seat heading into 2025. Mortgaging their future on one of those two could come to haunt them. That’s where Stafford comes into play.

Using the third-overall pick on an elite edge rusher, such as Abdul Carter, or another top talent would undoubtedly make them a better team right off the bat. They have a ton of options with the third-overall pick. Whether they trade it or take a top player, they wouldn’t be making a mistake for themselves.

The Giants have talent, and Daboll isn’t a terrible head coach. In 2022, he took the NFL Coach of the Year award home. Schoen gifted Daboll a ton of intriguing offensive players since then, but they haven’t had the right quarterback. Malik Nabers proved to be a legitimate top wide receiver, and Tyrone Tracey surprised many out of the backfield. On top of that, they have their stud left tackle, Andrew Thomas, set to return from injury. Cap space isn’t a problem for New York right now, so they have the flexibility to add even more talent to surround Stafford with.

The 37-year-old quarterback could be the guy this team needs. His veteran presence in the locker room undoubtedly would help Nabers develop even further. Just last season, Stafford led the Los Angeles Rams to the playoffs. He almost got them to the NFC Championship but fell short to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Los Angeles still plays a pivotal role in this entire situation. They are looking for a massive return if they trade Stafford. Luckily, the Giants have a ton of assets they can trade. It would be risky to give up future assets, but it could give Daboll and Schoen extra time to find a young quarterback. Not many are in love with the 2025 quarterback class. New York still intends to try to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2022. Going for the former Super Bowl champion just might give them that chance.