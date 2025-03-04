Giants' rumored offseason plan is almost guaranteed to get Joe Schoen fired

If you’re a fan of the New York Giants you might want to brace yourself for more bad news.

KOA Colorado NFL insider Benjamin Allbright was asked about what veteran and rookie quarterbacks the Giants will bring in this offsesaon. Allbright says seems the Giants’ offseason plans may involve making a strong play for Aaron Rodgers along with trading up to land the No. 1 overall pick in next month's NFL Draft. Although, for the eternal optimist, this plan could provide enough ammo for ownership to get rid of general manager, Joe Schoen, when it ultimately fails.

I think the plan right now is to try to woo Aaron Rodgers AND trade to 1 https://t.co/2lNjCQ0flI — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 4, 2025

The first part of that plan might be the most absurd thing since the Jets came up with the same idea two years ago. We all saw how miserably that experiment failed and the Giants essentially had front-row seats occupying the same stadium. There is absolutely zero justifiable reasoning for signing Rodgers, especially if the Giants can acquire the No. 1 pick.

Even if the Giants don’t go after the No. 1 pick, they’ve already got the third pick in this draft. Sticking with the third pick would be the wise move unless they find out the guy they want could go first or second. This franchise needs a lot of help and should be aiming to keep all the picks they can and acquiring more where possible.

It’s not like Rodgers is some great leader or veteran who’s going to mentor a young quarterback prospect. Rodgers is about himself and the world has known that for years. Bringing in Rodgers at this point will only serve to set any team back and screw up their salary cap. Understandably, it might be tempting to bring in a future Hall of Fame QB even if only for one year, but this idea is horrible.

Giants fans should strongly hope this doesn't come to fruition. If it comes out that there’s anything to this, Giants fans should be pushing for Schoen to be ousted from the organization. This is supposed to be one of the proud franchises of the league and they’ve been an embarrassment for too many years now. Giving up a bunch of picks to move up two spots while simultaneously bringing in a prima donna at quarterback would be disastrous on a whole other level.