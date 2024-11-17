Sure sounds like Giants will solve Daniel Jones crisis by reaching for another QB
At 2-8 the Giants' chances of making the playoffs this year are almost non-existent. That's why it makes total sense for New York's front office to be squarely in the midst of planning for the future. The biggest decision facing GM Joe Schoen is what to do at the quarterback position.
It appears that Daniel Jones' time with the franchise is running out. He's flashed intermittent signs of brilliance after being selected as the No. 6 overall pick in 2019's NFL Draft. The problem with Jones is that he's never shown enough consistency to take the team on a meaningful postseason run.
That inconsistency, combined with the reality that keeping Jones would cost the Giants over $40 million in cap space next season makes this offseason an ideal time to make a change at quarterback in New York.
New York Giants have a successor in mind for Daniel Jones
There is a lot of debate on who the top signal-caller in next year's draft class might be. It appears the Giants are already zeroing in on Colorado star Shedeur Sanders as Jones' potential successor. Schoen was in person for the Buffaloes' win over Utah on Saturday which marks the second time he's seen the accurate passer in person this season.
Sanders would give the Giants a very different sort of starting quarterback. He profiles as a much more consistent player in the pocket when compared to Jones. Sanders' accuracy and ball placement would give New York's wide receiver corps a much better ability ot produce yards after the catch.
That does not mean Sanders can provide the offense an immediate upgrade. He will need time to adjust to the physicality and complexity of the NFL game. The Giants will need to exercise some patience if they take Sanders in the first-round and make him their Week 1 starter in 2025.
Swapping Jones for Sanders is still the right move for a Giants franchise that is not going to go anywhere with Jones at the helm of their offense. It's time for New York to turn the page at the NFL's most important position and Sanders has the right combination of skills to flourish in Brian Daboll's offense.