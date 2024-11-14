3 NFL teams that should risk it all to pair Deion and Shedeur Sanders at next level
By Mark Powell
The Colorado Buffaloes – yes, those Colorado Buffaloes – are 7-2 on the season and 5-1 in Big 12 play. If the season ended today, Colorado would play in the conference championship game with a chance to cement their place in the College Football Playoff.
Deion Sanders may not be every college football fan's cup of tea, but it's impossible to ignore the dramatic impact he's made in Boulder. Whether it be in recruiting, attendance or admissions, Sanders standing with the university has never been better. The job is his for as long as he wants it, it would seem. However, Coach Prime has not made his mark alone.
No, for that he must thank his son Shedeur, who is one of the best quarterbacks in college football. Shedeur is slated to be a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Before the season, Deion hinted that he'd sway certain franchises away from taking both of his sons in hope of controlling their landing spot and setting them up for success. Now, just months later, Coach Prime himself could receive some NFL interest when the season is up.
We should make it clear that Sanders has said, repeatedly, that he has no interest of coaching in the professional ranks, including recently. But in this hypothetical, there are plenty of needy NFL teams that could use both Sanders' talent in their facility.
3. New York Jets could pair Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders
What do the Jets have to lose, really? Jets fans have worshipped so many false prophets over the years. Deion would at least offer an entertaining alternative. The Jets fired Robert Saleh earlier this season, and will look for a permanent replacement this offseason. With Woody Johnson likely receiving a presidential appointment, he'll want to leave the franchise in capable hands. Sanders has managed multiple college programs at this point. He can handle the Jets coaching staff and locker room.
Quarterback is the tougher fit in the Meadowlands. Aaron Rodgers has had a rough go of it in 2024, but he doesn't sound inclined to retire after this season. Rodgers said as recently as this week that the end of the 2024 season won't impact his decision. At 40 years old, we can only hope No. 8 hangs up his cleats.
With or without Rodgers, Shedeur would fit well in New York. The Jets already have some weapons for him. If he had to sit behind Rodgers for a short period of time and learn the NFL style of play, then so be it.
2. New York Giants could pair Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders
Personally, I don't love the fit here. The Giants have a lot of work to do before they're in a position to succeed with a new franchise quarterback. They are a project, and should have a top-3 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Shedeur is good, but not QB in this draft class should be a top-5 selection, sorry.
The Giants are a mess, but they do have Malik Nabers on the outside. That is, seemingly, something to work with. The Sanders-to-Nabers connection would be fun to watch from the outset in New York, and would give Giants fans some hope. Also, Sanders performed admirably behind a bad Colorado offensive line in 2023. He'll receive the same treatment in New York.
As for Deion, Brian Daboll's future is up in the air heading into the offseason. Daboll made the playoffs in his first season in charge, but hasn't done much since then. NFL front offices are not patient, and if a better, more exciting option comes along with interest in the Giants head coaching job, Daboll could soon be unemployed.
1. Las Vegas Raiders are the most likely team to pair Deion Sanders with Shedeur Sanders
I, again, am not suggesting this would be a smart decision by either party. Yet, Deion would probably be entertained by the idea of coaching in Las Vegas at a brand new stadium. The Raiders players believe in Antonio Pierce, but he botched the Raiders QB situation and Davante Adams is no longer on the roster. Vegas is a team devoid of much talent, and eventually the belief and buy-in will go away, too.
Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew are not serious competition for a prospect like Sanders who, while flawed, at least offers potential. Sanders may indeed flounder in the NFL, but at least the Raiders could say they went down swinging, which is more than the case with their current QB room.
Anyone with half a brain could've told Pierce and Raiders GM Tom Telesco that O'Connell and Minshew weren't good enough to win in the modern NFL prior to last April's draft. Still, all seven rounds came and went without the Raiders prioritizing the most important position in the sport.
They should not make that mistake again, and pairing Sanders with his father puts him in the best position to succeed long term.