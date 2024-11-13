Predicting which teams Deion Sanders would prevent Shedeur Sanders being drafted by
By Lior Lampert
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders projects to be one of the first names called in the 2025 NFL Draft. But apparently, some teams picking at or near the top of the board won't even be in contention for his services.
Colorado head coach, NFL legend and father of Shedeur, Deion Sanders, recently addressed the matter on FS1's Speak. He made it abundantly clear he's not afraid to intervene if the "wrong" team selects the highly touted second-generation prospect.
After hearing Deion, it makes you wonder: Which squads are unfit for Shedeur? And what about those potential suitors turn him off?
Below, we forecast who Deion would tell Shedeur to avoid.
New York Jets
Deion can look no further than the current, constant chaos surrounding the New York Jets to know Gang Green isn't an option for his son.
It's something new seemingly every week for quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Jets. Plus, the 20-year vet's presence surely complicates matters for Shedeur, though he's ostensibly contemplating retirement more each passing day.
In a year where the Jets had legitimate Super Bowl aspirations, they're 3-7 and one game back of the 2025 No. 1 overall pick. If that isn't Exhibit A of why Deion can't let Shedeur play for them, what is? New York's organizational dysfunction is from the top down, starting with ownership.
The Jets offer dynamic, young skill position players in running back Breece Hall and wide receiver Garrett Wilson (along with veteran star wideout Davante Adams). Contrarily, they have two aging offensive tackles, which might be problematic for Shedeur -- or whoever Rodgers' eventual successor is.
Notably, New York will be looking for a new head coach this offseason after firing Robert Saleh earlier this year. Additionally, it's hard to believe Joe Douglas survives this brutal season, meaning they may also be searching for a new general manager.
Shedeur and Deion would be wise to avoid the Jets.
New York Giants
Roughly two decades ago, the New York Giants were on the favoring end of this situation à la legendary franchise icon Eli Manning. The two-time Super Bowl champion famously refused to play for the then-San Diego Chargers, and then the rest was history. Fast forward to today, and Big Blue could get shafted by Sanders' camp.
The G-Men have been a dumpster fire since Manning retired (and frankly, it began a couple of seasons before then). Surely, Coach Prime has noticed, especially as a former NFL analyst. Moreover, the Pro Football Hall of Famer has a checkered past with New York dating back to his pre-draft evaluation process, further fueling the narrative.
Last but surely not least, the Giants have one of the more bleak offensive line outlooks in football. Beyond incredibly talented albeit oft-injured stalwart left tackle Andrew Thomas, they don't have much up front. While 2023 second-round center John Michael Schmitz has shown improvement, he's yet to live up to expectations. All-time draft bust Evan Neal is a liability with little hope for a resurgence. The lack of pass protection will have Shedeur running for his life, which Deion understandably won't jive with.
Cleveland Browns
As you can see, there's a recurring theme here. Perennially mismanaged, cellar-dwelling franchises stand no chance of landing Shedeur, which the Cleveland Browns are the poster child of.
The biggest elephant in the room is futile incumbent starting quarterback Deshaun Watson and his fully guaranteed $46 million salary for 2025 and 2026. Does Deion want Shedeur to end up on a team where financial reasons can keep him glued to the bench early in his career? We'd suppose not.
Cleveland will enter payroll hell next season, largely due to Watson. As things stand, they project to be over $43 million above the salary cap in 2025. So, the Browns will struggle to add talent around Shedeur with their lack of monetary resources.
An already-underwhelming Browns offense that traded away its only known receiving commodity doesn't have the funds to acquire a true No. 1 pass-catcher for Shedeur. Not to mention, Cleveland's offensive line is deteriorating and no longer the top-tier unit they've been viewed as for so long. Yet, they can't afford to address either need.
Pair Cleveland's rich, extensive history of woes and ineptitude with their current status of the Browns, and you kiss any hope of Shedeur goodbye.