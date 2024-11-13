2025 NFL Mock Draft, Edwards 1.0: Giants bank on Jalen Milroe, Cowboys land Ashton Jeanty
We have officially crossed a significant point in the 2024 season. The trade deadline has passed, and the NFL is heading into Week 11. Teams are either focusing on their playoff aspirations or thinking about the 2025 NFL Draft and how to regroup for the future.
As of now, the 2025 NFL Draft could go in multiple directions, including a heavy defensive draft, focusing on offensive linemen and quarterbacks, or another offensively heavy class. The needs are crucial, but the quality on the defensive side is higher.
Some teams draft the best player available, while others focus on their needs in the first round. This mock draft reflects a mixture of both strategies.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
The Jaguars address two significant needs with one draft pick: a wide receiver and a defensive back. While rookie sensation Brian Thomas Jr. is an exciting addition, a successful offense requires more than just one weapon. Additionally, the Jaguars need help throughout their defense, and selecting Travis Hunter will strengthen their secondary.
Whether he will play both ways or if the team that drafts him will position him in one specific role will be determined later.
2. New York Giants - Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
The uncertainty at the moment is whether the Giants will keep Brian Daboll. The truth is that they will be pursuing a quarterback regardless. When healthy, Milroe has an argument for being QB1 in the 2025 NFL Draft.
His development has been evident this season with very good pocket mobility and post-snap awareness. He has remained poised under pressure, effectively anticipating receivers. His ball placement is strong at all levels of the field. The Giants have lacked quality at the quarterback position since Eli Manning's retirement.
3. Tennessee Titans - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
The Titans could easily draft a quarterback here, but with DeAndre Hopkins gone, Treylon Burks' tenure not working out, and Tyler Boyd potentially being a one-year addition, they will need a top target before putting any other quarterback in a difficult position.
Tetairoa McMillan is a true X receiver. His length is imposing, and his catch radius and ability to win against the contest create consistent mismatches. Very similar to future Hall of Famer Mike Evans.
4. Cleveland Browns - Cam Ward, QB, Miami
Cam Ward arguably possesses the best arm talent in the draft. He showcases a strong arm with impressive velocity on his throws. He also demonstrates good improvisational skills and is a good processor of the game. Unfortunately, the Browns lack these qualities in Watson and any other quarterback on their current roster, and it may be time for the team to consider moving on.
5. Las Vegas Raiders - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Shedeur Sanders, the son of former NFL star Deion Sanders, apparently has a list of specific teams he is willing to play for. The Raiders are one of those teams, and their biggest need is at quarterback. With Tom Brady joining as an owner and a developing supporting cast, this could be an ideal fit.
That said, Sanders's pre-snap vision and ball placement across the short-to-intermediate could help expand the field for the Raiders.
6. New England Patriots - Will Campbell, OT, LSU
The Patriots have many significant needs on both sides of the ball, but protecting their franchise quarterback, Drake Maye will be their priority. Campbell has the potential to be their franchise left tackle. He demonstrates a strong anchor and very good initial quickness off the line, enabling him to excel in both the running and passing game.
7. New Orleans Saints - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
With Cam Jordan taking a step back and a rebuild on the horizon, Scourton is a logical choice for the Saints, who need to improve their pass rush. Scourton is a versatile defensive lineman capable of playing in various techniques from 3 to 7. His unique combination of size, athleticism, and strength as an edge rusher places him in a rare category, equipped with a diverse array of pass-rush moves.
The Saints are facing the potential departure of three pass rushers in free agency, and they have historically favored large, powerful players in the trenches.
8. New York Jets - Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
The Jets have a solid roster, but coaching is holding them back. They could approach this a couple of ways: either by addressing the quarterback position since Rodgers is declining or by acquiring a defensive lineman to pair with Quinnen Williams. Graham is arguably the best interior defensive lineman in the draft.
9. Carolina Panthers - Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
It's clear that the Panthers have a lot to address in their rebuilding process, and one of their priorities should be adding another wide receiver. Luther Burden would provide them with an explosive target who can stretch the field and create separation. He is a threat after the catch (RAC) and can be positioned all over the field, similar to Amon-Ra St. Brown.
10. Miami Dolphins - Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
The Dolphins truly neglected their offensive line over the summer, and it's showing this season. They need almost every position on the offensive line, and Banks offers the flexibility to play either guard or tackle.
11. Dallas Cowboys - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Some might call Ashton Jeanty generational, and they have good reason; he has been posting impressive statistics in 2024. Jeanty is one of the most elite running backs we've seen in years, showcasing very good vision and explosiveness as he bursts upfield after planting his foot. He also demonstrates elite contact balance.
If the Cowboys can play smart, drafting Jeanty will significantly relieve pressure from Dak Prescott and potentially allow play-action to be reintroduced into their offense.
12. Indianapolis Colts - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
The Colts have a significant need for several positions on the defensive side of the ball, one of which is a lockdown-caliber cornerback. Johnson excels in this area, as he doesn't allow any separation off the line or deep due to his strong instincts, good fluidity, and body control. He has a keen understanding of route combinations, demonstrating his awareness by effectively passing off receivers and successfully tracking the ball in zone coverage. Additionally, he can fend off blocks thanks to his adept use of hands, allowing him to contribute effectively in run support.
13. Cincinnati Bengals - Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan
Grant offers the Bengals a significant interior defensive lineman, addressing a critical need after what they have seen so far in 2024. He is an athletic run-stopper with effective hand usage who can create disruption in the trenches.
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
Carter may be one of the biggest risers in college football this season. He is a high-motor edge rusher with a presence in both the passing and running game. The Buccaneers find their long-awaited physical and athletic pass rusher.
15. Seattle Seahawks - Cameron Williams, OT, Texas
The Seahawks require both a tackle and an interior offensive lineman. Cameron Williams provides that flexibility, especially since Abraham Lucas has struggled with injuries throughout his career. Whether it's Williams as a starter or backup, significant depth is needed on their offensive line.
16. Los Angeles Rams - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
Despite a season-ending injury, Morrison would provide the Rams' secondary with good instincts and impressive physicality at the point of attack, which is what the Rams are lacking on the boundary. Morrison has high potential and fits the Rams' defensive scheme well.
17. Chicago Bears - Wyatt Milum, OT, West Virgina
Wyatt Milum continues to dominate in 2024 and is rising on my personal board. He has the potential to become the best offensive tackle in the class. The Bears can upgrade their left tackle position by replacing Braxton Jones with Milum, but they also need significant help at the guard position. Milum has the skill set, mentality, and technique to effectively fill multiple roles.
18. San Francisco 49ers - Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
Ersery could be the ideal choice for the 49ers in the 2025 NFL Draft. With Trent Williams nearing retirement, Ersery has shown significant improvement throughout 2024. He demonstrates good initial acceleration off the snap and is adept at establishing inside leverage. His skill set aligns perfectly with the Shanahan offensive scheme.
19. Denver Broncos - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Many analysts and fans are eagerly anticipating Loveland’s potential drafting with the Chargers for various reasons. Meanwhile, the Broncos are looking to add threats to their receiving game, and Sean Payton has experience developing tight ends to perform at a high level. Loveland is capable of excelling as both a receiver and a blocker in open space.
20. Houston Texans - Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama
C.J. Stroud has faced significant pressure this season, having been sacked 34 times already in 2024. While the Texans could consider strengthening their defense in the trenches, their primary focus should be on protecting their franchise quarterback and giving him time to progress in the pocket.
21. Atlanta Falcons - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
The Falcons should have selected an edge rusher last spring but didn’t. They finally address this need by choosing Mykel Williams from Georgia, who is an ideal fit. Currently, the Falcons have some of the lowest pass-rush grades in the NFL among their edge rushers, making this decision a sensible one.
22. Arizona Cardinals - LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama
LT Overton joins the Cardinals after making a strong impression in 2024. The Cardinals are performing well and would love to acquire someone like Overton, who requires development but could potentially bring more versatility and penetration to their lineup than they've had in recent years.
23. Los Angeles Chargers - Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green
Harold Fannin Jr. is the best tight end in the draft, although some analysts may not recognize his name. He is a versatile athlete with a unique combination of athleticism, skills, and talent. His natural ability in route running and run blocking enables him to excel in various situations, whether he's lined up inline, out wide, or at fullback. This versatility would align perfectly with Harbaugh's philosophy.
24. Green Bay Packers - Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina
Despite Revel's injury, the Packers' defense is also facing its own injury challenges. Alexander, who plays on the boundary, is declining in performance due to these issues. As a result, the team may consider drafting another defensive back in the first round. With Hunter, Johnson, and Morrison already off the board, Revel is one of the best available players at that position.
25. Washington Commanders - Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
The Commanders might consider an EDGE player, but they could also seek another weapon for Jayden Daniels to pair with Terry McLaurin. Bond has the explosiveness and ability to stretch the field, taking attention away from other targets.
26. Baltimore Ravens - Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona
Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley is in the final year of his contract, and the team may consider selecting a younger and more affordable option in the upcoming draft. Savaiinaea shows impressive initial quickness off the snap and can quickly establish inside leverage. He would be an ideal fit for the Ravens' run-first offensive strategy.
27. Pittsburgh Steelers - Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
The Steelers still need another playmaker alongside George Pickens. Ayomanor has the size, strong hands, and physical traits to be their next reliable option at all levels of the field. If they decide to stick with Russell Wilson, this would be an excellent option.
28. Minnesota Vikings - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
The Vikings acquire an elite and versatile athlete capable of playing multiple positions within the secondary. Starks possesses a high football IQ, along with excellent awareness and reactions on the field. He consistently demonstrates his ability to quickly respond to plays, making him a legitimate top-10 prospect. However, he is projected to fall due to the diminished value placed on safeties in the first round.
29. Philadelphia Eagles- James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee
James Pearce Jr. was never considered a top-10 prospect in the NFL, at least not by the scouting community — only by the media. This is why you might see his stock drop slightly. He is a raw talent with high potential. Like Dallas Turner, Pearce plays on the edge, but he also has the versatility to play off-ball linebacker or drop back into coverage.
30. Buffalo Bills - Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
The Bills need another pass-rush presence, especially with the possibility of Von Miller retiring. Selecting Jackson would be a smart move. He is a high-motor, sideline-to-sideline type of player and a dominant pass rusher who excels as a 4-7 technique. He displays good upfield burst, quickness, and effective hand placement to engage and extend. Jackson consistently makes plays against the run, whether at the line of scrimmage or in the backfield.
31. Detroit Lions - Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
Similar to Jackson, Sawyer plays with a high motor, which allows him to penetrate, contain, and create havoc off the edge. This would be a great pairing with a healthy Aidan Hutchinson, as it could potentially reduce double teams across the defensive line.
32. Kansas City Chiefs - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Is Warren a Travis Kelce replacement? No. Kelce is the greatest tight end of all time, however, he will provide Patrick Mahomes with a significant target in the short to intermediate areas of the field. Kelce's production is on the decline, and 2024 is likely to be his final season in the NFL. Warren's explosive playmaking ability brings a fresh dynamic to Kansas City.