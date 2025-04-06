Giants really don't want you to know Shedeur Sanders is tipping his pitches

In the weeks leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, prospects are always dissected by general managers, coaches, scouts and analysts. Most of the debate often swirls around quarterbacks, who often define the shape and outcome of the draft order. Teams pour over every collegiate snap and every Pro Day pass for each prospect, but evaluating quarterbacks is never easy.

More often than not, teams and analysts tend to be wrong with their quarterback analysis. Consider the 2021 NFL Draft, when five quarterbacks were selected in the top half of the first round. Of those five, only Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence received a second contract with the team that drafted him.

Some habits or tangible traits are placed under the microscope — hand size, release and arm strength are typically at the forefront of discussions, despite being proven as unreliable measures for a quarterback's success. This year, the spotlight is shining brightly on Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is considered to be the second-best quarterback prospect behind Miami's Cam Ward.

Darius Slayton defended Shedeur Sanders' habit of patting the ball

While Ward is considered to be the more naturally gifted quarterback, Sanders has been viewed as the more polished passer. Last week, players joined in on the debate about Sanders' ability to transition to the professional level. In particular, New York Jets safety Andre Cisco started a heated debate when he drew attention to Sanders' tendency of patting the ball before every throw.

"Boy better stop patting that ball, we breakin onnat earlyyyy," Cisco posted on social media.

The New York Giants have been rumored as a potential landing spot for Sanders, and wide receiver Darius Slayton pushed back on the criticism of his potential future teammate. "I promise if [defensive backs] was so good at breaking on ball pats they’d all have 8+ picks a year," Slayton posted. "Same guys that fall for a 2 man dagger concept and give up the dig on 3rd&long every season all season long talkin bout a ball pat what a joke."

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons also weighed in, stating that the additional time it takes to pat the ball could be the difference between a sack or a successful pass. While sticking up for his potential quarterback may be a wise move, Slayton may have a valid point. As Slayton noted in his rebuttal, some of the league's best quarterbacks have patted the ball before each pass. Tom Brady often patted the ball before each throw, and that habit worked out fine for the seven-time Super Bowl champion. Sanders has a close relationship with Brady, who has helped the incoming rookie prepare for the league over the past several years.

Tapping the ball often becomes a part of the quarterback's timing process. Some quarterbacks use the tap to help adjust their grip before a throw, while others use it to make sure they stay within rhythm. Late throws are often the result of poor footwork, slow decision-making or inability to read the field.

Brady would nearly always tap the ball before making a throw in a clean pocket, but he also had the ability to speed up his process and skip that step while operating in a congested pocket. The same rules will likely apply for Sanders — in a clean pocket, it's unlikely that the extra pat will result in less success. At the same time, he'll have to make sure he's comfortable getting the ball out without the pat when needed — particularly if he's playing behind the Giants' offensive line.