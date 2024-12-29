Giants have silver lining in potentially missing out on the top pick in 2025 draft
By Kinnu Singh
The New York Giants saved their best for when they needed it least.
The Giants have struggled throughout the 2024 season. After winning two of their first five games, losses began to pile up quickly. New York went on a 10-game losing streak and fell to the bottom of the NFL standings. Entering the final two weeks of the regular season, it would be more beneficial for the Giants to lose than to win. After all, last place in January means first place in April.
Heading into Week 17, the Giants were in position to earn the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. With only two games remaining, New York seemed nearly guaranteed to seize the top pick. All they needed to do was the one thing they do best: lose.
Instead, the Giants put on a dazzling offensive performance to pull out a 45-33 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
Giants lost top pick in 2025 NFL Draft because of their current rookies
The win improved New York to a 3-13 record, bringing them into a four-way tie for the league’s worst record. The New England Patriots now hold the top draft spot hold the top draft spot due to the strength-of-schedule tiebreaker. The Giants have fallen to the No. 3 overall pick behind the Tennessee Titans.
Still, there’s plenty of reason for optimism in New York. The Giants didn’t have the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft either, but they managed to put together a promising rookie class that was on full display against the Colts. Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers and rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. became just the third rookie duo in NFL history to record 1,000 yards from scrimmage, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic.
Nabers, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, hit the 1,000-yard mark on a 31-yard touchdown in the first quarter. He finished the day with seven receptions for 171 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The rookie has been the team’s leading wide receiver throughout the season, and he’s broken the franchise rookie record for receptions with 97 catches.
Tracey, the team’s fifth-round pick, hit the 1,000-yard milestone with a 40-yard rush. He began the season as the backup behind veteran running back Devin Singletary, but took over the starting role by the second month of the season. The 25-year-old has recorded 721 rushing yards on 158 carries (4.56 yards per carry) and 263 receiving yards on 34 receptions.
Second-round safety Tyler Nubin and third-round cornerback Andru Philips have had stellar rookie seasons in the secondary as well.
The rookie performances might be an underwhelming consolation prize for Giants fans who were hoping to find their future quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick, but all hope isn’t lost just yet. The Giants could still find themselves with the top pick after Week 18. Each team’s strength of schedule will fluctuate a bit depending on next week’s games, and the Patriots and Titans could both find a way to pull out a win.
Then again, New York could also drop even further down the draft order if they manage to beat the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday.