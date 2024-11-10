Giants vs. Panthers inactives: Week 10 injury report for Germany game
We're back to the international early games after a couple of weeks off and, for NFL Week 10, we're heading to Munich, Germany for a showdown between the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers. Yes, the NFL is sending two of the worst teams in the league to square off in front of the German fans — not exactly the nicest international gift for Roger Goodell to send.
At the same time, there should still be a lot of intrigue between these two teams. In the case of the Panthers, former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young is set to make another start after stepping back in for the injured Andy Dalton and looking quite better than he did to begin the year. Meanwhile, a look at the injury report suggests that Carolina might get the debut of second-round rookie running back Jonathon Brooks this week, which could be a shot in the arm for Young and the offense.
On the flip side, the Giants are still, for whatever reason, trying to determine the viability of Daniel Jones at quarterback. He's been bad, without question, but perhaps a matchup against a generous Panthers defense is exactly what he needs to make Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll think more about his future with the G-Men.
It might not be the highest quality of football between contenders but it should be fascinating, especially with positioning in the 2025 NFL Draft certainly on the minds of both teams as they enter with identical 2-7 records. And with that, a deeper look at the inactives and injury reports for both teams could tell us who might have the edge on Sunday in Germany for this Week 10 matchup.
Giants inactives: Week 10 injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Week 10 Status
Darius Slayton
WR
Concussion
Out
Bryce Ford-Wheaton
WR
Achilles
Out
Graham Gano
K
Hamstring
Questionable
Matt Adams
LB
Calf
Questionable
Darius Muasau
LB
Hamstring
Questionable
Jason Pinnock
S
Abdomen
Questionable
Veteran wide receiver Darius Slayton has not yet cleared concussion protocol, which rules him out for this game. That will likely put a heavy emphasis on rookie receiver Malik Nabers, who has already looked like a star at times this season. More sneakily, though, the Giants could also look to rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. to continue taking on a bigger role as he's been emerging as a bonafide building block for this team over the past few weeks.
The other big and crucial injuries to watch coming into Week 10 for New York were kicker Graham Gano and safety Jason Pinnock. Missing Gano has been evident for the Giants as it's taken away certainty in one phase of the game. Meanwhile, Pinnock has been a playmaker in spurts for this defense and not having him on the field would be felt in a big way, even against Carolina.
Panthers inactives: Week 10 injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Week 10 Status
Ikem Ekwonu
OT
Ankle
Out
Adam Thielen
WR
Hamstring
Out
Jammie Robinson
S
Knee
Doubtful
Jadeveon Clowney
OLB
Knee
Questionable
Lonnie Johnson Jr.
S
Quad
Questionable
Jonathon Brooks
RB
Knee
Questionable
Jordan Fuller
S
Hamstring
Questionable
Tommy Tremble
TE
Back
Questionable
D.J. Wonnum
OLB
Quad
Questionable
In all honesty, the Panthers injury report sets up like it might be a long day for Bryce Young. There isn't a ton that the Giants do well but their pass rush has been formidable, especially with a familiar face for Carolina, Brian Burns, on the edge. Without Ike Ekwonu up front and with Adam Thielen set to miss another week in the receiving corps, that pass rush could potentially be in Young's face throughout this game.
As mentioned, though, Jonathon Brooks is the one most Panthers fans are really keeping an eye on in Germany. He was projected by most as the top running back in the 2024 NFL Draft class but was coming off of a torn ACL suffered late in the season for Texas. He's been activated from IR and in his 21-day practice window and seeing him make his NFL debut would certainly be a feel-good and potentially impactful story for this Carolina offense.