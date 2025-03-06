Sure sounds like Giants were last thing on Matthew Stafford's mind during Rams drama

All is right in the world as the contract drama between Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams front office has been settled. It was recently announced that Stafford would be returning to the team after weeks of speculation about him potentially leaving. It was unclear for awhile where the Super Bowl-winning quarterback might land. One of the main teams interested for Stafford was the New York Giants. It was reported by NFL Network host, Rich Eisen, that the Giants were willing to meet the Rams’ trade expectations and even offered a more lucrative contract to Stafford in the deal.

"I heard the Giants and Raiders' interest in Matthew Stafford was quite real, and it was hairy at certain junctures last week. And I heard the Giants hit the number... and they hit the trade comp, too. They were in," Eisen explained on The Rich Eisen Show. "The Giants even hired [Stafford's] brother-in-law, Chad Hall, on the coaching staff. And so, they really made a run."

So, the Giants were all-in for Stafford especially when you consider they offered more money than the Rams but also went and added his brother-in-law to the coaching staff. Going to those lengths and still being turned down only shows that the Giants were the last thing on Stafford’s mind from the start.

Matthew Stafford is happy to be staying with the Los Angeles Rams

While the specifics of Stafford’s revised deal will be finalized over the next couple of weeks, it assures the 37-year-old QB will be in LA for the 2025 campaign. Overall, it sounds like a good deal for the Stafford family. In his first public comment since the Rams announcement, Stafford made it clear how happy he was to remain in Los Angeles.

“I’m excited to be back,” Stafford said, via Adam Grosbard of the Orange County Register. “I’m excited to be able to do things like this in a community that I’ve been in for four years now and hopefully will continue to be in for a long time. I’m definitely excited for the opportunity not only to play and do all that but to get involved and really start figuring out places and things I can do to give back.”

Stafford and his wife get to stay in southern California where they are happy, and the brother-in-law gets a nice payday as well. You can’t really blame Stafford for not wanting to go play in New York because that franchise is a mess. They aren’t anywhere near ready to win, especially in a division with the Eagles and Commanders.