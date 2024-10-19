Giants won’t have a better chance to stick it to Saquon Barkley, Eagles than this
By Austen Bundy
The New York Football Giants may have won the most recent contest against their rival Philadelphia Eagles (Week 17 last year) but don't let that skew your thinking on the series.
Philadelphia has won five of the last six meetings with New York, the latter having only won seven times since 2008.
Sunday's game will be that much more personal for the Giants, with their former star running back Saquon Barkley returning home in an ugly green jersey. Barkley signed a three-year $37.75 million contract with Philadelphia in the offseason after New York let him walk in free agency.
Giants won't have a better opportunity to stick it to Saquon
Despite New York playing poorly overall and not just against Philadelphia in recent memory, the Giants have their best opportunity to beat the dreaded Eagles at (near) full strength.
Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni has seemingly become a distraction in the locker room with his "clown" antics on the sideline and aggressive interactions with fans. Former players have called him "arrogant" but also respect his passion (h/t Penn Live Patriot News). Even after winning games this season, fans have called for Sirianni's firing over his supposed immaturity and lack of cohesive game management.
Philadelphia will also be without its starting left tackle in Jordan Mailata, who left Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns with an injury. This is a big hole up front for New York's top-ranked pass rush to exploit. Entering Week 7, the Giants led the league in sacks with 26.
Getting a win against a former offensive star, especially after how contentious the separation was made out to be in the offseason, will be the biggest storyline of the weekend. New York fans are going to let Barkley know how they feel, regardless of who was really the bad guy in the situation.
A win for New York is probably unlikely but it would still be pretty sweet to witness combined with Sirianni's temperamental struggles and the Barkley drama.