Giants WR Malik Nabers cleared to play Sunday despite new injury concern
By Austen Bundy
Rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers will be back on the gridiron for the New York Football Giants on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. The No. 6 overall pick finally cleared concussion protocol this week after missing the past two contests.
However, an additional injury concern had New York (and fantasy managers) worried that despite his recovery from the concussion he might still be sidelined. Nabers popped up on the team's injury report this week with a groin injury in addition to being limited while he cleared the league's protocol.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Giants fans and fantasy owners can breath easy as Nabers was taken off the team's injury report Friday and has been given the green light for Sunday's rivalry match.
Nabers will be a huge boost to New York's offense
Despite a solid showing by New York's defense and quarterback Daniel Jones in a 29-20 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5, Nabers' absence from the lineup was apparent in the 17-7 primetime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6.
In Nabers' four starts, he accounted for roughly a third of Jones' passing yards total this season. He also set an NFL record after just three games, becoming the first player in league history to record 20 catches and three scores to start a career in as many games.
With Philadelphia soaring into town, New York is going to need everything in its arsenal to put up any semblance of a fight — especially with its starting left tackle gone for the season.
The Eagles have won five of the last six matchups with the Giants (but the loss in Week 17 last year really doesn't count with all the starters benched for Philadelphia). New York has only won seven times against their hated rivals since 2008.