Gleyber Torres is only angry with Brian Cashman for telling the truth about third base drama
By Austin Owens
At the 2024 trade deadline, the New York Yankees struck a deal with the Miami Marlins to bring infielder Jazz Chisholm to the Bronx. Chisholm immediately provided the Yankees with a spark offensively but found himself in unfamiliar territory with the glove.
Yankees manager made it clear that when the team acquired Chisholm the thought process was that he would play second base and Gleyber Torres would move to third. Torres self-proclaimed that he was a second baseman and did not anticipate moving positions. Now that Torres is with the Detroit Tigers, Cashman is discussing where Jazz Chisholm will play in 2025.
Brian Cashman calls out Torres' 'unwillingness' again
When asked about the expectations the Yankees have of Jazz Chisholm this upcoming season, Cashman reminded the media of the original plan he had in mind and how Gleyber Torres failed to cooperate.
Once Torres heard of Cashman's remarks, he responded via social media. The post that was made on Thursday night by Torres has since been taken down but by decoding the use of emojis in this post, we know that Torres said: "Still? Just turn the page."
The fact of the matter is that all Brian Cashman did within this interview was state facts. Torres did in fact seem unwilling to change positions and force Chisholm into playing a defensive position he was not accustom to. Thankfully for Aaron Boone, Chisholm is a great athlete who has the ability to play anywhere on the diamond and he proved that in 2024.
Now that Torres is no longer on the Yankees roster, it sounds like Chisholm is likely to return to the middle infield and play second while Cashman weighs options on how to improve at third base. The Yankees have internal options like DJ LeMahieu who can play the hot corner but trading for Nolan Arenado is still not out of the question.
The beef between Cashman and Torres likely stops here. However, there is a slight chance that Torres could find himself being asked to change positions with the Tigers if they cannot address their third base needs before the start of the season. Detroit has been linked to Alex Bregman rumors but if that does not come to fruition, we could witness some deja vu.