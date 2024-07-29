Gleyber Torres isn't about to let Yankees give Jazz Chisholm his position
By Austin Owens
As if the manager of the New York Yankees, Aaron Boone, didn't already have his hands full, he now could be juggling another important decision. With the Yankees trending to have one of the biggest downfalls in MLB history, Boone's job feels in jeopardy and every decision he makes matters.
To try and get the Bronx Bombers back on the right track, they made a deal with the Miami Marlins on Saturday to land OF/INF Jazz Chisholm Jr. Now that he is with the Yankees, his versatility may be making some of his new teammates a little uncomfortable.
Gleyber Torres tries to claim position
With names like Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Alex Verdugo, Giancarlo Stanton and Trent Grisham, it doesn't really feel like there is an opening in the Yankees outfield. However, a player of Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s caliber was not brought to the Bronx to sit on the bench.
The position that makes the most sense for Chisholm to get the most reps at is second base which has been manned by Gleyber Torres and DJ LeMahieu so far in 2024. Torres is hitting .237 with 10 homers this year and LeMahieu is hitting an astonishinglyt low .174.
Torres was asked about what position he expected to play after the team acquired Chisholm and his response was shockingly straight forward.
After these comments, Torres better be prepared for anything, including spending more time on the bench if the team feels they have better options at every position. This is a very bold statement for someone who has the most errors at second base in Major League Baseball since the 2018 season.
Seeing if the Yankees can recover from their couple of months of struggles has been a big storyline to follow in the MLB. It sounds like adding Jazz Chisholm Jr. to the mix is going to make following the Yanks that much more entertaining.