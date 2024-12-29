Gleyber Torres ditched Yankees dumbest rule in record time after joining an adult franchise
Gleyber Torres spent all seen of his major-league seasons with the New York Yankees and was a consistent, solid bat for the Pinstripes. However, as Brian Cashman and Co. were pivoting this offseason after losing out on Juan Soto, they ultimately elected to not bring Torres back into the fold at second base.
As such, Torres now has a new home, signing a one-year pact with the Detroit Tigers that continues the ascension of one of baseball's best young teams, even if it does leave some questions about the future defense at second base. But it overall does look like a win for the Tigers — and perhaps for Torres as well. After all, isn't it nice to be wanted, which he clearly wasn't by the Yankees as New York reportedly didn't even make him an offer.
But beyond that, Torres is also a winner because now he doesn't have to adhere to the dumbest rule in baseball that applies only to members of the Yankees.
Any baseball fan knows that New York doesn't allow their players to have beards, long hair or mutton chops (shouts to the '70s and '80s, what a time). And though Torres hasn't outright said anything about that, his actions speak louder than anything he could've said as his new look could best be described as anti-Yankees.
Gleyber Torres immediately ditched Yankees' dumbest rule in baseball after Tigers deal
First off, way to fight the power, Gleyber. Second off, as many baseball fans on social media often note, the aura gains with Torres having this beard are off the charts. The guy just went from probably getting ID'd to make sure he could legally drive a vehicle to now looking like he would rescue me from a fire and cook me a helluva steak after the fact.
We don't need to belabor the fact that the Yankees facial hair rule clings to some outdated and misguided ideals of professionalism and male ideals. That's basically common knowledge to anyone who's not brain-washed by that organization.
However, it is always fun to see the glow-up of guys like Torres in the aftermath of leaving the Yankees. And though there might not be any sabermetrics data to fully back this up, vibes-wise, you have to believe that the career .774 of OPS is now about to jump above .800 with ease. With facial hair like that and no longer being incumbered by a silly rule handed down by his team, how could it not?