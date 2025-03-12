Of course Gleyber Torres kicked the Yankees while they’re down amid Gerrit Cole injury

Gleyber Torres' two-run double earlier this week was made even sweeter as it came against his former team, the New York Yankees. Torres is expected to play a major role in the Detroit Tigers lineup this coming campaign, and what the second baseman lacks in base-running consistency and fielding efficiency he can make up for at the dish.

For all that Brian Cashman has held against Torres while he was with the Yankees and since his departure, his teammates remain fans. As for Yankees fans, they welcomed Torres back with open arms, giving him a standing ovation.

“It feels good,” said Torres. “I was a little surprised by the fans. But they welcomed me really good – everybody there. So, it’s good.”

Torres was also inspired by seeing his former teammates.

“It was fun to see my ex-teammates. I’ve got a really good relationship there," Torres said before quickly referencing his double. “It’s good to get everything on time [on the double]. It’s pretty good, and with the young guys it’s going to be an amazing season. I told [manager] A.J. [Hinch] I want to get more games – at least three in a row – to get more ready.”

Yankees have their own troubles as Gleyber Torres rubs it in

The Yankees are dealing with their own struggles, particularly as it relates to their starting rotation. Gerrit Cole will have Tommy John surgery and miss the entirely of the 2025 regular season. This is a major blow to a team with World Series aspirations, and one that already lost Juan Soto to the rival Mets just a few months ago. The Yankees stars are dropping like flies, some by choice and others by pure chance.

In a statement on Instagram, Cole insisted that despite this setback, he still has "a lot left to give, and I'm fully committed to the work ahead. I'll attack my rehab every day and support the 2025 Yankees each step of the way. I love this game, I love competing, and I can't wait to be back on the mound -- stronger than ever."

We wouldn't put it past him, but in the interim the Yankees must replace Cole – either internally or via a big swing on a trade – if they hope to escape the American League and have any chance against the Los Angeles Dodgers or NL competition.

As for Torres, he'll keep galloping around the bases, full beard in tow.