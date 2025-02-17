Glory Days: 3 2024-25 NBA All-Stars who won’t make it back and why
The NBA’s All-Star Game always seems to struggle with delivering exactly what fans want. Whether it's lackluster dunk contests, questionable roster selections, or the removal of successful past ideas, it feels like no one ever walks away fully satisfied.
The three-day event is meant to showcase the league’s best players over the season's first half — voted in by millions of fans worldwide, as well as NBA coaches and media members. But every year, it proves a tough fraternity to break into, as a handful of players seem to inevitably find their way into the lineup no matter what. While household names like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant are all but guaranteed to return next year, here are a few All-Stars who may not get another shot anytime soon.
Oklahoma City Thunder wing Jalen Williams
One of the more surprising All-Star selections this year was Williams, a crucial part of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s dominant 2025 campaign. With OKC sitting at 44-10 — first in the Western Conference by a wide margin — Williams has put up career highs in points (21.0), rebounds (5.5), and assists (5.1).
However, he’s also posting career lows in field goal and three-point shooting percentages. While fans often overlook efficiency in favor of excitement, Williams has largely benefited from Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren missing time due to injuries. Unless the Thunder can replicate this level of success next season, Williams may struggle to secure another All-Star nod, especially if his usage regresses back toward the norm.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley
Over in the Eastern Conference, Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers have been equally dominant, matching OKC’s 44-10 record. Mobley’s impact has been undeniable, excelling on both ends of the court while averaging 18.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game.
Despite his contributions, Mobley’s first All-Star selection was heavily influenced by player and coach votes, as he finished just sixth in total fan votes among Eastern Conference frontcourt players. His time in the game itself was brief, scoring six points in eight minutes as part of Team Kenny before being eliminated. While he provided a few highlight dunks, Mobley simply doesn’t generate the level of excitement that fans expect from an All-Star, and other players left off the roster might have drawn more interest.
Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam
Making his third All-Star appearance, Pascal Siakam represented the Indiana Pacers as their lone selection. As a starter for Chuck’s Global Stars, he logged just four points in 10 minutes across two games.
With the new format limiting playing time, distributing minutes among eight-man rosters proved difficult, leaving Siakam on the outside looking in. Averaging 20.7 points per game — his lowest since 2019 — his selection felt more like a result of other forwards being ineligible or injured rather than an undeniable All-Star campaign. While Siakam remains a strong contributor for his team, he was overshadowed by more dominant stars in this year’s event.