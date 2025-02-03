Go big or go home: Warriors delusional trade deadline dreams involve LeBron and KD
By Luke Norris
In a stunning trade that sent shockwaves throughout the NBA, the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Utah Jazz completed a three-team deal over the weekend that sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers and Anthony Davis to the Mavericks.
Overall, the Mavs acquired Davis, Max Christie, and the Lakers' 2029 first-round pick, while Los Angeles acquired Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris. The Jazz ultimately ended up with Jalen Hood-Schifino, the Lakers' 2025 second-round selection in the NBA draft, and the Mavericks' 2025 second-round selection as well.
In yet another three-team blockbuster, the Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, and Chicago Bulls engaged in a trade that sees the Spurs receiving De'Aaron Fox and Jordan McLaughlin, the Kings getting Zach LaVine, Sidy Cissoko, and six draft picks, and the Bulls acquiring Zach Collins, Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter, and San Antonio's 2025 first-round pick.
Now, it seems as if the Golden State Warriors are trying to get in on the action ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. And just as things went with the deals mentioned above, the Dubs are apparently looking to make a significant splash in their attempt to bring at least one superstar to town to play alongside Steph Curry.
And if the Warriors get their way, that number would be two, as reports are swirling that they're inquiring about adding both LeBron James and Kevin Durant.
The Warriors are reportedly looking to acquire both LeBron James and Kevin Durant
In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania stated that the Warriors have been extremely aggressive in their pursuit of a second superstar ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.
"The Warriors are legitimately calling about every All-Star player," Charania said. "You just name the All-Star player, the Warriors have probably called about them. Paul George? They have called --- they've made calls on every star, and that, of course, includes players like LeBron, players like Kevin Durant, players like Jimmy Butler. They are making calls. They are dead set on trying to find another star player, superstar player, with Stephen Curry. That is another subplot to this trade deadline as well."
Jake Fischer of The Stein Line also reported on Monday that Golden State's most desired result would be the acquisition of both LeBron and KD.
"Sources say the most ambitious idea being tossed around among Golden State's decision-makers: Is there any feasible pathway for the Warriors to pull off the dreamiest of outcomes and find a way to bring both James and Durant to The Bay?"
A few days ago, the idea of the Warriors adding both would have seemed ridiculous. But given what went down between the Mavs and Lakers, just about anything seems possible at this point.
One of the main things that has to be considered, of course, is what the Warriors would have to give up to acquire the pair of past NBA MVPs, both in overall talent and salary, as James and Durant have a combined cap hit of close to $100 million this season.
And with Golden State already hard-capped at the first luxury tax apron, they'd undoubtedly need to part with that same amount in a trade. With Andrew Wiggins making more than $26 million this year, he'd likely be the first to go. The Warriors would perhaps even have to think about parting ways with Draymond Green, who's earning more than $24 million for the 2024-25 campaign.
While Jonathan Kuminga doesn't make nearly that much at just over $7.636 million, he'd likely have to go as well, as would several others. If the Warriors can even pull this off, they'd have to ask themselves if letting go of some of their young talent to bring in James and Durant for a short run would be worth it.