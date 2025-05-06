Golden State Valkyries waived this top PG just days after taking her in the WNBA Draft

It is tough to get into the WNBA. New fans of the league are often shocked how quickly the season moves from draft day additions to the team to preseason cuts from the team. You get a couple weeks to picture how this new rookie might fit into your team’s rotation only to find out a little bit before the season starts “Oh. They’re gone.”

This just happened to the new fans of the new Golden State Valkyries. Their second round pick, number 17 overall, Shyanne Sellers was waived. As Stephanie Kaloi put there, Shyanne “was … the first athlete in [Maryland] history to clock 1,500 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists. Sellers seemed set to enjoy a successful rookie season at Golden State and was widely predicted to be drafted higher than No. 17. The fact that Golden State was able to pick her up in the first place was considered a win for the team.”

Her stock was pretty high going into the draft. Valkyries fans might have thought they got a steal. Well, they snuck back into the store and put the product back on the shelves.

Shyanne Sellers finds a new home on the Atlanta Dream

Luckily for Sellers and her fans, Sellers was quickly picked up by the Atlanta Dream. The Dream, despite not having a .500 record since 2018, did not have a first round pick this year. Bringing in someone who may have first round potential could work out well. I’m not saying that’s Shyanne’s destiny, but it’s always fun to hope for the best.

Sellers is comfortably behind three other guards in the rotation in Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, and Jordin Canada, but maybe Haley Jones minutes start going to her. There’s also the additions of Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones to give Sellers a couple of big bodies to play alongside.

In all likelihood, if Sellers wanted any shot at playing and growing through somewhat meaningful minutes, she’ll have a better shot to do that on the Dream than she would on the Valkyries, assuming she makes the final roster. And even if she doesn’t make it this year, sometimes it takes a little while to break through in the WNBA. Sellers story doesn’t stop here.