Golden State Warriors trade deadline wishlist needs to include Cam Johnson
By Lior Lampert
The Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets have already done business together once this season. But what if we told you some meat was left on the bone?
Golden State's acquisition of Dennis Schröder hasn't panned out since the veteran combo guard arrived from Brooklyn. He hasn't provided the spark the Warriors hoped for, and it's become abundantly clear they still have to make another move(s) if they want to contend. And while their first transaction may discourage a return to the well, the Nets have someone who could alleviate many of the ongoing issues in the Bay Area: Cam Johnson.
Johnson's enjoying a breakout campaign as the focal point of a rebuilding Nets squad. His efforts have made him a hot commodity leading up to the NBA's Feb. 6 trade deadline. So, while they won't be the only ones vying for the standout wing's services, the Warriors should be among the several suitors.
Golden State Warriors trade deadline wishlist must include Nets forward Cam Johnson
Franchise pillars Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Steve Kerr have been vocal about leaving the organization in good standing when their time comes. They don't want to compromise Golden State's future to maximize what's left of their fading championship window, which is where Johnson comes into play.
Johnson is reportedly garnering significant interest, to the point the Nets are seeking "as many as two first-round picks packaged with a young player." It's steep, but the Warriors have the resources to satisfy their desires with a haul centered around 22-year-old forward Jonathan Kuminga. And considering the high asking price will presumably dissuade teams, the Nets might have to lower the cost if they want to strike a deal.
An offer featuring Kuminga may enable the Warriors to land Johnson without sending multiple first-rounders. The cap-strapped Warriors have enough additional salary to make the money work without including second-year swingman Brandin Podziemski, who they've been hell-bent on keeping.
Moreover, Johnson is a prime choice if the Warriors want to make a meaningful yet cost-effective upgrade. His blend of size, athleticism, and shooting is exactly what they need. He'd fill a valuable role as a secondary scorer behind Curry, something Golden State has sorely lacked.
On-court fit aside, the most appealing aspect about Johnson for the Warriors is his age and contract. He turns 29 and is signed through 2027 at an economically-friendly $23.625 million average annual value. So, not only would this swap help them in the short term, but it'd give them a solid piece for the next two-plus seasons.
Meanwhile, the Nets can amplify their war chest of draft capital and add a long-term building block à la Kuminga. The 2021 No. 7 selection gives Brooklyn at least one promising, young tangible asset beyond Cam Thomas that better aligns with their timeline than Johnson.