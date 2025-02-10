Golf news: Tiger WD from Genesis, updated odds at Torrey Pines, LIV Golf good news
By Luke Norris
While much of the sports world over the last few days was focused on the Super Bowl 59 battle between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs — which turned out to be no battle at all — plenty was happening on the golf side of things as well, as this past weekend turned into one featuring several firsts.
On Saturday in Riyadh, four-time DP World Tour winner Adrian Meronk won the LIV Golf season opener, marking his victory since joining the Saudi-backed circuit last year. We'll get back to LIV in just a moment.
On Sunday in Bogota, Colombia, former active-duty Air Force Captain Kyle Westmoreland notched his first-ever win on the Korn Ferry Tour, winning the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard by one stroke over Christo Lamprecht and Pierceson Coody.
The LPGA Tour also got a first-time winner, as 23-year-old Yealimi Noh earned her first victory on the circuit, winning the Founders Cup at Bradenton Country Club by four over Jin Young Ko. Noh, making her 111th career start, was bogey-free over the final 36 holes, shooting 63-68 over the weekend to finish at 21-under for the tournament.
And then, of course, there was Thomas Detry, who became the first-ever player born in Belgium to earn a victory on the PGA Tour, winning the WM Phoenix Open by a whopping seven shots over Daniel Berger and Michael Kim. Detry, who jumped from 58th to 22nd in the Official World Golf Ranking, birdied the final four holes on Sunday to cap off a final-round 65.
The PGA Tour will now head to Torrey Pines for the second time in less than a month for the annual playing of The Genesis Invitational. Initially set to be staged at its usual venue at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, the third Signature Event of the season was moved to San Diego due to the wildfires that have devastated the Los Angeles area.
Tiger Woods, of course, is the annual host of The Genesis and was also set to be in the limited field as a player. But that won't be the case, which is where we kick things off, as we look at some news and notes surrounding the golf world this week.
Tiger Woods withdrew from The Genesis Invitational as he's still "processing" his mother's death
This past Friday, The Genesis announced that Tiger had officially committed to be in the field at Torrey Pines, where he's won eight times during his professional career, including the 2008 U.S. Open.
On Monday morning, however, the 15-time major champion took to social media to announce his withdrawal from the tournament, saying he needs more time to process the death of his mother, Kultida, who passed away last Tuesday at the age of 78.
"I planned to tee it up this week, but I'm just not ready," Woods wrote. "I did my best to prepare, knowing it's what my Mom would have wanted, but I'm still processing her loss. Thanks to everyone who has reached out. I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued kindness since my Mom's passing."
While Tiger teed it up alongside son Charlie in the PNC Championship this past December and has played two matches in his new simulated league, TGL, he hasn't appeared in an official event since missing the cut at The Open Championship last July at Royal Troon.
Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are the betting favorites to win The Genesis Invitational
Despite Tiger's absence, The Genesis Invitational still boasts a loaded field, a list highlighted by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and third-ranked Rory McIlroy, who are the clear betting favorites heading into this Signature Event.
Twenty-two of the top 25 players in the OWGR will tee it up at Torrey Pines, the only exceptions being second-ranked Xander Schauffele, who continues to be sidelined with a rib injury, eighth-ranked Tyrrell Hatton, and 10th-ranked Bryson DeChambeau. Hatton and DeChambeau, of course, are members of the LIV roster.
Here's a quick look at the 10 players with the shortest odds to win The Genesis, as listed at DraftKings.
- Scottie Scheffler: +360
- Rory McIlroy: +700
- Collin Morikawa: +1400
- Justin Thomas: +1800
- Hideki Matsuyama: +2200
- Ludvig Aberg: +2500
- Sungaje Im: +3000
- Tommy Fleetwood: +3500
- Rasmus Hojgaard: +3500
- Patrick Cantlay: +3500
LIV Golf gets good news regarding The Open Championship
Last week, LIV Golf got some good news as the USGA announced a new exemption category that will award one spot in this year's U.S. Open to the points leader, not otherwise exempt, who is inside the top three of the circuit's individual points standings following the Korea event in early May while also exempting the top 10 players in LIV points through to final qualifying.
And starting next year, the USGA will take the leading player in LIV's final 2025 individual standings, along with the leading player from the May 18, 2026, list.
Now, the R&A has followed suit, giving LIV players a pathway to The Open Championship.
With this exemption, the individual points leader, not otherwise exempt, in the top five of LIV's standings following the June 27-29 event in Dallas will receive an invite to tee it up at Royal Portrush in July. Those not exempt will also get the chance to qualify for golf's oldest major.