Grade the take: Florida and Billy Napier are poised for a breakout in 2025
Florida coach Billy Napier might have an even tougher job in 2025 than he did in 2024. Mind you, his 2024 campaign in Gainesville featured being booed multiple times at The Swamp, a horrible stretch that included three losses in four games and the entire Florida football community calling for him to be fired before the season had even begun.
But when Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin stuck with Napier and issued a public statement defending him, it was the turning point everyone needed. It saved Napier’s job, who went on to finish the year with two wins against then-ranked opponents and a four-game win streak overall capped by a bowl win over Tulane.
The job’s far from over, though. The end of the 2024 season was about renewing faith in a fan base that was ready to give up. As hard as that was for Napier, the expectations on Florida’s team this year make his new job even harder.
There was a key reason the administration stuck with Napier through the tough times: He’s been a recruiting machine that has a young roster with a lot of potential, highlighted bysophomore quarterback DJ Lagway. But with great power (and great talent) comes great responsibility, and Napier won’t be fortunate enough to just get by this year. The Gators are primed for a breakout season, and he’s been given a lifeline to prove he’s the right person for the job.
Florida, Billy Napier primed to dominate in the SEC this season after glimmer of hope to close 2024
I agree with On3 that, entering 2025 the Gators are poised for a breakout. It just makes sense: Look at the rest of the conference, and it's clear there’s a bit of a power shift heading into next season.
Georgia has a lot of uncertainty about their quarterback position. Arch Manning will have an exorbitant amount of pressure taking over the Texas Longhorns. Alabama will have to reload and Tennessee, for as good as they were, choked away multiple games and still has questions surrounding Nico Iamaleava and some departed talent on defense.
The SEC is wide open if you think about it. South Carolina was a team that ended up being good to end the season, LSU returns its quarterback in Garrett Nussmeier and Texas A&M has conference title hopes hopes after coming up short in the final game of the regular season. But none of those teams appears primed to be a powerhouse by any stretch.
A lot can happen in the SEC this upcoming season, but one thing’s for certain: All eyes will be on Florida and Napier. They have constructed arguably one of the best young rosters in the country, one that returns nearly everyone from last year’s squad.
I do believe Florida will have a breakout year. I believe they’re good enough to win the SEC and crash the College Football Playoff. But one way or the other, the Gators will be one of the most talked about college football teams in 2025.
Which is why Napier can’t afford a slow start or struggle in games his team should be winning. The Gators looked like a new team when Lagway was under center, and that showed to end last year. That’s why they’ll be on watch as one of college football’s top teams.
Grade the take: A-