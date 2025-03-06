Grade the take: Kendrick Perkins believes the Lakers are saving the NBA

The 2024-2025 NBA season has been anything but ordinary. From Jimmy Butler’s messy exit from Miami to LiAngelo Ball signing a record deal after releasing a viral hit song, this season has delivered plenty of unforgettable moments.

Of course, one of the biggest storylines in basketball history has been Luka Doncic’s trade to the Los Angeles Lakers. What initially seemed like a lingering calf injury on Christmas Day turned into a blockbuster deal, as the Dallas Mavericks sent their franchise star to L.A. to pair with LeBron James.

While opinions on the Doncic-James duo vary, ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins has made a bold claim: The Lakers have saved the NBA.

"Right now, the Los Angeles Lakers are saving the NBA." 😯 @KendrickPerkins is excited about the potential matchups in the NBA playoffs this season 👀 pic.twitter.com/SuUOvPXXdP — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 5, 2025

Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!

Grading the Take: C

Since acquiring Doncic at the trade deadline, the Lakers have been on a tear, winning seven straight games and eight of their last ten. Now sitting at No. 2 in the Western Conference, they have emerged as one of the favorites to make a deep playoff run and potentially win their first championship since 2020.

But did they really “save” the NBA? That’s where Perkins’ take starts to fall apart, earning it a C grade — not entirely wrong, but far from entirely right.

The NBA’s bigger issues are about more than the Lakers

One of the biggest concerns for the NBA has been declining interest in marquee events. The NBA Cup’s second edition failed to generate significant buzz outside of Las Vegas, and Adam Silver’s attempt to revive the All-Star Game with a new format flopped spectacularly.

Sure, the Lakers’ success helps ratings, but so does strong competition across the league. The NBA isn’t struggling because of one team, nor can it be saved by one team alone.

The Lakers were good before the trade

It’s no secret that big-market teams drive engagement. The league thrives when the Lakers, Warriors, and Knicks are competitive. However, before Doncic even arrived, L.A. was already in a solid position. The LeBron-Anthony Davis pairing was working, and they were trending upward.

Doncic’s addition certainly elevated the Lakers, but to say they "saved" the league ignores the other 29 teams.

Other teams are creating buzz, too

The Lakers’ rise isn’t the only compelling storyline this season. Across the league, several teams and players have driven excitement:

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder have dominated, reaching 50 wins faster than any other teams in their conferences.

Jimmy Butler’s move to Golden State has rejuvenated the Warriors, leading to an 8-1 run in their last nine games.

The Philadelphia 76ers’ failed “Big Three” experiment has kept analysts and fans debating whether they were ever true contenders.

Karl-Anthony Towns’ impact on the Knicks has given New York a new sense of hope in unexpected ways.

Whenever a team acquires a superstar, excitement naturally follows. If the Lakers had struggled post-trade, fans would have shifted their focus to another team. Doncic’s arrival helped, but the NBA’s overall excitement is the result of many stars, not just one move.

Perkins wasn’t entirely wrong, but he oversimplified the situation. The Lakers are great TV, but this season’s thrill factor is due to multiple stars and teams creating compelling narratives across the league.

So, did the Lakers “save” the NBA? No. They just added to the excitement.