Grading every Texans pick in the 2025 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans entered the NFL Draft with one primary mission: make life easier for quarterback C.J. Stroud. More weapons. More protection. Just do what they can to support their franchise quarterback.

Did they do that? Somewhat! Houston pretty clearly accomplished the weapons part, adding four skill position players, but the team emerged from the draft with just one offensive lineman, leaving work to be done still up front.

Let's grade every Texans pick from the 2025 NFL Draft.

Round 2, Pick 34: Jayden Higgins - WR - Iowa State

Grade: A

Houston needed a wide receiver. They traded out of the first round and came away with someone who many viewed as the third-best receiver in this class after Tetairoa McMillan and Matthew Golden.

The 6-foot-4 wideout will serve as a useful outside threat across from Nico Collins. He has the speed to stretch the field vertically and take advantage of Stroud's downfield accuracy and should immediately start for the team. This was a slam-dunk pick at the top of the second round.

Round 2, Pick 48: Aireontae Ersery - OL - Minnesota

Grade: A

I'll admit something as a Texans fan: I saw Houston take Jayden Higgins at Pick 34 and my first thought was "ugh, why didn't we take either Aireontae Ersery or Jonah Savaiinaea?

Then the Texans traded up and got Ersery anyway. It was a really strong second round for Texans head coach Nick Caserio. He traded down to get the wide receiver he wanted, then traded up to get the offensive lineman he wanted.

Ersery may or may not start immediately, but he's a strong tackle who can battle with Cam Robinson for the left tackle job. This was a great pick that filled a huge need for Houston.

Round 3, Pick 79: Jaylin Noel - WR - Iowa State

Grade: B-

In a vacuum, taking Iowa State wide receiver Jaylin Noel at Pick 79 would count as a major win, a pick worthy of an A grade, but we exist in a world where everything is in conversation, which is why we have to dock this pick just a bit.

Why? Because the Texans already drafted a wide receiver in the second round — in fact, they already drafted an Iowa State wide receiver in the second round. Yes, wideout was a need for Houston, but using two top 80 picks on wide receiver after already acquiring Christian Kirk this offseason? It seems like a bit of a weird allocation of resources.

Round 3, Pick 97: Jaylin Smith - CB - USC

Grade: C

Ehh. Nothing against Jaylin Smith, but Houston's secondary is already pretty set, so using a top 100 pick on a cornerback just feels like it wasn't the best use of this pick. Smith can provide useful snaps as a reserve, but one has to wonder if Houston could have gone offensive line here and addressed defensive back depth in Round 4.

Round 4, Pick 115: Woody Marks - RB - USC

Grade: C+

Another USC player! Houston was in the market for a backup running back to provide insurance for Joe Mixon, but this feels like another spot where there were a few other ways Houston could have gone that would fill a more immediate need. Marks should have a passing-down role though, so that bumped my grade to C+ from an initial C.

Round 6, Pick 187: Jaylen Reed - S - Penn State

Grade: B+

If Houston had a need in the defensive backfield, it was for a playmaking young safety behind the team's veteran starters. There's no guarantee that Jaylen Reed is that player, but he showed a nose for the ball in college and is a great development piece in the sixth round.

Round 6, Pick 197: Graham Mertz - QB - Florida

Grade: F

Sorry, but what was this pick?

The Texans traded up here, giving up Pick 216 and Pick 241 to take Florida quarterback Graham Mertz, someone who I heard absolutely no draft hype about. Before suffering a knee injury last season at Florida, Gators fans were calling for Mertz to be benched. Why trade up for that guy?

If Houston really wanted to trade up for a backup quarterback, Quinn Ewers was on the board, and guess what: Ewers was also still on the board at 216! Mertz might have been too! Houston could have grabbed a backup quarterback there and kept Pick 241.

Round 7, Pick 224: Kyonte Hamilton - DT - Rutgers

Grade: B+

Houston needed depth on the interior of the defensive line. Hamilton might not have been the best defensive tackle on the board, but he fills a need for the team and has the strength to create interior push.

Round 7, Pick 256: Luke Lachey - TE - Iowa

Grade: B

There were better ways that Houston could have approached tight end in this draft, but taking a shot at Luke Lachey at the tail end of the seventh round is a low-risk, high-reward move.

Lachey didn't show much in college, but he's a good blocker and he comes from Iowa, college football's tight end factory. That part likely doesn't really matter in this case, but in my heart, it makes me bump this from a B- to a B.