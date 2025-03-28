Grading John Calipari's first season after Arkansas falls in Sweet 16

If you would have told me John Calipari would have come within two points of reaching the Elite Eight in his first year with Arkansas, I would have said it was technically possible but unlikely. After the Razorbacks went off the rails to open SEC play with five straight losses, I would have questioned your ball knowledge.

Well, I guess I’m the one that probably should be second-guessing just how much they know about college basketball, because the Razorbacks came within a catastrophic collapse of moving on to the West regional final.

It was an unconventional season for Calipari, who rarely is the underdog this time of the year. That was probably why Arkansas caught fire, taking out No. 7 seed Kansas and No. 2 seed St. John’s in one weekend. Calipari didn’t need the recruiting boost of an NCAA Tournament run, but he did prove that he can still have success, even at another school, after Arkansas’ season ended in the Sweet 16. So, how should Hogs fans feel about the program moving forward after year one?

John Calipari’s first season at Arkansas proves he’s still the coach he once was at Kentucky

Calipari proved exactly why Arkansas chose him to replace Eric Musselman last spring. Musselman had turned Arkansas into a mainstay in the NCAA Tournament, and now Calipari has picked up right where he left off.

It was the perfect transition, because Calipari and Kentucky both needed a refresh. Cal looked to have reached his peak with the Wildcats; now both teams are better off without each other, as Mark Pope gets set to lead UK into the Sweet 16 against Tennessee.

Calipari gets a B+ from me because people wrote him off when he took over Arkansas, and especially after the slow start to conference play. Then he beat his former team. Then the Razorbacks climbed back on to the NCAA Tournament bubble. Then Arkansas went on a vintage Calipari tournament run.

Now he has something to build off of. The SEC was the toughest conference in the country this season; the top half of the league beat up on each other all the way through the conference tournament.

The best part of Calipari's run this year is he wasn't arrogant. He didn't come to Arkansas like he was the best thing for them. He came knowing he had to win over the community and the fan base. For years, Arkansas pitted themselves against Calipari. Now they had to embrace him.

After his first year, they should welcome him with open arms. He did everything he needed to and more, even if he made some questionable decisions in the season's final game. Arkansas now has to be considered one of the top teams in the conference, too. They’ll probably be even better next year as the recruits keep on coming.



Grade: B+