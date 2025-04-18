Grayson Rodriguez injury update has Orioles fans ready to abandon all hope for 2025

Despite ranking in the top 10 in the majors in runs per game, the Baltimore Orioles entered Thursday's action at 7-10 overall, good for last place in the AL East. The biggest reason for the team's slow start is their lack of starting pitching. Orioles starters have a 5.29 ERA thus far, the worst mark in the American League and the second-worst mark in the majors.

While Baltimore's rotation could've used more work on paper, injuries have struck this area of the roster very hard. Zach Eflin, Kyle Bradish, Tyler Wells, Trevor Rogers, and Grayson Rodriguez are all on the IL. Orioles hoped to hear good news about Rodriguez, one of their best arms when healthy, as he was recovering from elbow inflammation, but they got the exact opposite on Thursday.

The right-hander was expected to throw a bullpen session but was scratched due to a new shoulder injury. The Orioles are sending him for an MRI.

Orioles’ Grayson Rodriguez (elbow/tricep) was scheduled to throw a bullpen session today but he was scratched with a new shoulder injury. He’s undergoing an MRI. pic.twitter.com/V0NJ2ko0XF — Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) April 17, 2025

Rodriguez suffering yet another injury has Orioles fans' morale at an all-time low.

Orioles fans ready to call it quits on 2025 season with Grayson Rodriguez injury update

Unfortunately, this is par for the course for Rodriguez and the Orioles. Not only is the team riddled with injuries on the pitching front, but Rodriguez has had all kinds of injury woes in recent years. He had two separate IL stints just last season. His talent, when he's able to take the mound, is evident, but availability matters, and hasn't been a strong suit of Rodriguez's.

Coming off back-to-back 90-win seasons, expectations were understandably high for the Orioles in 2025. However, with Corbin Burnes now gone without a viable replacement and a slew of starting pitching injuries, it's hard to think too highly of the current roster.

The Orioles have an offense capable of winning the World Series. Their bullpen, led by a healthy Felix Bautista, has upside. Their rotation, however, needs Rodriguez to be close to competitive enough.

Rodriguez's timeline to return from his elbow injury was unknown. Now that he's dealing with another injury, it's anyone's best guess as to when or even if we'll see the right-hander this season. Again, without Rodriguez, the Orioles are in deep trouble.