Gregg Popovich is out indefinitely with scary, 'serious' health concern
By Lior Lampert
Legendary San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich suffered a reported "health issue" before the team's Nov. 2 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. And unfortunately, it appears to be a serious matter with no end in sight.
Speaking on NBA Today, ESPN's Shams Charania expressed "a great level of concern around the situation" for Popovich and the Spurs:
Per Charania, Popovich required "medical attention" during pregame as the Spurs prepared to face the Timberwolves. Amid the scary, uncertain circumstances, the 75-year-old sideline chief will be away from the team for the foreseeable future.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like The Whiteboard, share it with an enemy.
Gregg Popovich is out indefinitely with scary, 'serious' health concern
Assistant Mitch Johnson has and will continue to operate as the interim head coach for "an indefinite period of time," Charania mentions in writing. Alas, the renowned NBA insider states that Popovich is tending to an "undisclosed illness."
Whatever Popovich is going through, we wish him the speediest of recoveries. The Hall of Famer is a consummate professional on and off the court and one of the more beloved personalities in the sport. Moreover, he's arguably the brightest and most successful coach the league has ever seen.
Popovich's 1,391 wins rank first all-time in the Association's robust history. His 170 playoff victories trail only Pat Riley and Phil Jackson, guiding the Spurs to five championships in his 29 seasons under his tutelage. The three-time Coach of the Year winner's illustrious résumé speaks for itself, highlighting how much he's impacted San Antonio.
Regardless of how long Popovich's absence extends, his well-being comes first and foremost. Given his age, this is a potentially alarming problem. So, it's good to see the Spurs are handling the plight proactively and with care.
We'll provide additional updates on Popovich as we get more clarity and information on his status from the Spurs. But for now, all we can do is hope for the best.