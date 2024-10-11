Haason Reddick's contract holdout with Jets just got even weirder
As is tradition with the New York Jets, they've found themselves in the middle of drama for all of the wrong reasons. The team fired head coach Robert Saleh after their slow start to the 2024 campaign. They demoted Nathaniel Hackett, Aaron Rodgers' buddy, to try and fix their underperforming offense. Rodgers himself has not looked like the MVP-caliber quarterback New York envisioned when acquiring him.
The Jets being involved in drama thus far has taken some of the attention off of their biggest distraction, Haason Reddick, who has been holding out for a new contract ever since New York acquired him this offseason.
Reddick missed the entire preseason and each of the first five games of the regular season. He's almost certainly going to miss their Week 6 game against the Buffalo Bills as well. He's searching for a new contract, and for whatever reason, seems intent on holding out until he gets one, no matter how much he is fined.
Somehow, this strange and frustrating situation took yet another turn. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Reddick's agency, CAA, is parting ways with the pass rusher as he refuses to report to the Jets.
Haason Reddick's strange contract holdout takes another weird turn
It should be made abundantly clear that Reddick's agency parted with the pass rusher - not the other way around. Reddick himself was the one who started this whole process by holding out, and that was not the advice of CAA.
It's not difficult to see why his former agency decided that they wanted no part of representing Reddick. The 30-year-old has amassed millions in fines due to all of the games and practices he has missed, and assuming he continues to hold out, he'd only lose out on more money.
Those who thought that the agency was telling Reddick to continue this holdout could not be more wrong, as evidenced by this parting of ways.
It's hard to see what Reddick has to gain by continuing to hold out. Holding out and missing games is costing Reddick millions. If he opts to hold out for the entire season, he won't gain a year of service and hit free agency next offseason. Plus, if he chooses not to play, what team is going to give him the monster deal he's been seeking?
This drama impacts everyone. Reddick gains nothing, his former agency was so fed up to the point where they cut ties, and the Jets parted with a third-round pick to get Reddick in the first place. Their defense has been good without him, but would obviously be even better with him.
Hopefully, CAA parting ways will be the final wake-up call Reddick needs to come to his senses and report. Again, he gains nothing by sitting at home. Whether that actually happens, though, remains to be seen.