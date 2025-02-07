Hannah Storm reveals Eagles Super Bowl lynchpin, talks cancer fight and more
There is not a single sports show more iconic than ESPN's "SportsCenter," which has long highlighted every game and every highlight in every sport, providing world-class analysis from iconic hosts. One of those hosts is Hannah Storm, who spoke with FanSided's Arrowhead Addict podcast live from Super Bowl media row in New Orleans.
The Super Bowl is an important time in Storm's life — not only because of the magnitude of the game, but for personal reasons as well. Storm was diagnosed with Breast Cancer one year ago, right around the Super Bowl, and was able to make it back from her surgery in time to work the morning of the big game. Storm talked to Arrowhead Addict about that experience.
"It was kind of like a goal. When you're going through a surgery or a health crisis, you want to have something on the back-end like, 'I want to work towards this' and it was great to do."
Storm has been with ESPN for almost two decades now, and has hosted countless shows. Still, this one in particular — which she hosted after getting the surgery to help treat her cancer — was one of the more rewarding.
Speaking of her ESPN experience, Storm was asked who, of the show's anchors, belongs on her Mount Rushmore? Storm spoke glowingly about some of her current and former co-anchors.
"Dan Patrick. Stu[art Scott] - I worked so closely with Stu's foundation and his family. To me, Stu is No. 1. Patrick and [Keith] Olbermann, incredible. I think Chris Berman, unbelievable icon. Linda Cohn... I do a lot of shows with Jay Harris who has been there forever. Steve Levy is here covering the Super Bowl... Kevin Neghandi, Elle Duncan are fixtures on the six, Nicole Briscoe, Michael Eaves at night. I think Randy Scott and Gary Striewski have been unbelievable. The list goes on... I'm really proud to have been part of what I consider one of the great franchises in television, period."
Storm listed so many individuals that she asked how many she was actually allowed to put on her Mount Rushmore. Given the show's lengthy history of success, it's hard to blame her for raving about her contemporaries.
The dialogue didn't stop there, as Storm answered an interesting question previewing Sunday's Super Bowl matchup.
Hannah Storm believes Jalen Hurts must step up for the Eagles to win the Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles are attempting to get payback against a Kansas City Chiefs team that defeated them in the Super Bowl a couple of years ago, and end Kansas City's bid at a historic three-peat in the process. Achieving that is easier said than done, though. Philadelphia pulling off the win might be in Jalen Hurts' hands, according to Storm.
"I think Jalen, it's all on him. Is he going to be able to keep the defense honest? If Spags is able to dial something up to contain Saquon, can he come back? Is he going to be able to make those explosive plays — beat you with his arm, beat you with his legs. To me, it's on Jalen."
Storm, predictably, is spot-on, here. Kansas City's focus will be almost solely on trying to contain Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia's star running back in the midst of one of the greatest seasons a running back has ever had. Barkley is averaging more rushing yards per game (147.3) than he did in his historic regular season (125.3) proving to be dominant at the most important time.
If anyone was going to come up with a plan to slow him down, that'd be Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. Assuming he's able to contain Barkley, the pressure will be on Hurts, a quarterback who has not been asked to do much this season, to deliver in the biggest moment. We saw him step up in a major way in his first Super Bowl appearance, does he have another huge game in it? Philadelphia's season, according to Storm, might depend on it.