Has the Final Four ever been all No. 1 seeds? Updated bracket, schedule

Following Auburn's 70-64 Elite Eight victory over Michigan State, the top-seeded team in each 2025 men's NCAA tournament region is Final Four bound.

The bracket has been astonishingly chalky, demonstrated by the Tigers, Florida, Duke and Houston being the last ones standing from this year's field of 68. They were ranked first through fourth in the final regular-season AP Top 25 poll to boot, and now they'll battle for national supremacy on college basketball's biggest stage.

While many people's favorite part of March Madness tends to be the improbable upsets, the all-No. 1 seed Final Four creates a highly competitive atmosphere. Interestingly, moments like this don't come around often, so enjoy it rather than complaining about the lack of Cinderella runs.

Has the Final Four ever featured all No. 1 seeds?

This season marks the second time since the Big Dance expanded to feature 64 schools in 1984. The first instance was in 2008, when Kansas, UCLA, Memphis and North Carolina accomplished the feat. Fittingly, that Final Four was in San Antonio, which is also home to the 2025 tourney.

Kansas handily defeated a stacked Tar Heels group led by AP Player of the Year Tyler Hansbrough 84-66 to reach the title game. The eventual champion Jayhawks had seven contributors who took their talents to the NBA, headlined by Brandon Rush, Mario Chalmers and Darrell Arthur.

A Memphis squad boasting 2008 No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick Derrick Rose and consensus first-team All-American forward Chris Douglas-Roberts faced UCLA on the other side of the bracket. The Bruins had the star power to match head coach John Calipari's Tigers between longtime pros Kevin Love, Russell Westbrook and Darren Collison. Nevertheless, the Conference USA double crown winners prevailed to set up an instant classic showdown with Kansas.

Hopefully, Duke, Auburn, Houston and Florida will have similar fireworks in store. With that in mind, here's how the present-day No. 1 seeds will stack up in the Final Four.

Updated 2025 men's Final Four bracket and schedule

Florida Gators vs. Auburn Tigers

Florida and Auburn will kick off the festivities at the Alamodome on Saturday, Apr. 5, at 6:09 p.m. ET. As SEC rivals, these two teams are no strangers to each other: The Tigers took the regular-season conference title, though Florida won the league tournament and beat Auburn on the road in the lone head-to-head meeting.

Auburn hosted Florida on Feb. 8, and the visitors came out on top. Standout senior guard Walter Clayton Jr. and budding sophomore big man Alex Condon's stellar showings paved the way for the Gators.

Houston Cougars vs. Duke Blue Devils

Houston will be the next challenger tasked with trying to contain Duke's unstoppable freshman duo of Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel. The two teams will meet approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of Florida-Auburn.

KenPom rates the Cougars as the country's premier defense and Duke as the No. 1 offense, setting up a clash of strengths. Houston's stop unit is first in points allowed per game (58.5), while the Blue Devils can overwhelm opponents with buckets. Overall, it should be a fascinating showdown.