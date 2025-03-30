When's the last time Auburn won a National Title? Final Four schedule, how to watch

Heading into the 2025 men's NCAA Tournament, it looked like Auburn was watching its dream season turn into a nightmare. After storming to a regular-season SEC title, conquering the toughest conference in the country, the Tigers entered March Madness having lost three of four, including an early exit in the SEC Tournament semifinals against Tennessee.

But Bruce Pearl and Co. recaptured their mojo, running past No. 16 seed Alabama State and No. 9 seed Creighton in order to reach the second weekend. They found themselves down in the second half in the Sweet 16 against Michigan, but a 20-2 run flipped the game on its head and put the Tigers into the Elite Eight.

That set up a showdown with the March boogeyman himself, Tom Izzo, and his physical Michigan State Spartans. But Auburn was up to the task, getting a monster game from Broome (despite an elbow injury) to punch their ticket to the Final Four in San Antonio. Now the challenge gets even tougher, as the Tigers attempt to go where no Auburn team has gone before.

Has Auburn ever won a national championship in men's basketball?

Auburn has yet to win a title in men's basketball. In fact, this is just the school's second-ever trip to the Final Four. The first came back in 2018-19, Pearl's fifth year on the Plains, when the Tigers went from a No. 5 seed to win the Midwest region. It looked like they were about to advance to the championship game, but a foul on Virginia's Kyle Guy with less than a second remaining allowed the Cavaliers to escape with the win.

This is an unprecedented run of success for Auburn basketball, which had made the second weekend of the tourney only four times prior to Pearl's arrival. To finally scale the mountain, though, they'll have their work cut out for them: No. 1 seed Florida waits in the semifinal, the same Gators team that beat Auburn on their home floor earlier this season.

Auburn vs. Florida Final Four schedule and how to watch

The Final Four is set to take place on Saturday, April 5, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Auburn will take on Florida at 6:09 p.m. ET on CBS.

From there, the road will only get tougher: In the other semi, Houston will take on Duke at 8:49 p.m. ET. Both Final Four games and the national championship will air on CBS and any streaming service with access to CBS, TBS, TNT or TruTV, including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and Sling TV. The games can also be streamed on Fubo.