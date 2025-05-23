Hawks’ late first-round pick might be more important than fans realize

The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery went well for the Atlanta Hawks, leading to the team entering June's draft with two of the first 22 picks. The presence of two picks has already led many to wonder if Atlanta might attempt to package the selections together, but the Hawks could also use an influx of talent in the form of two young players.

Because the pick lands at the end of the lottery, a lot of attention will be paid to the No. 13 overall pick that the Hawks own, by way of Sacramento. However, the No. 22 pick could also bring a pathway to an intriguing piece of Atlanta's future-facing core. While there is still a great deal of uncertainty as to where players will land on draft night, here is a quick look at five players firmly within Atlanta's projected range.

Note: Prospects below are in alphabetical order.

Joan Beringer, Big, Cedevita

Unlike a lot of prospects, Beringer is still playing basketball overseas deep into May. As a result, he did not attend the NBA Draft Combine, leaving teams with only a rough idea of his measurements.

Still, the projected 6'10 big man is a big-time athlete with great hands and the ability to be a rim-runner at the NBA level. Beringer has drawn comparisons to a young version of Clint Capela and, while he might take a while to develop (Beringer is 18 years old), there is a lot to like about him as a potential two-way big.

Walter Clayton Jr., Guard, Florida

Clayton Jr. is perhaps a tricky fit in Atlanta given that his measurements (6-foot-2 without shoes and a 6-foot-4 wingspan) are that of a typical point guard. With that said, Clayton had a fantastic college season at Florida, leading the Gators to a national title as the team's offensive engine.

He shot the ball at a very high level, converting 39 percent of his 3-pointers and 88 percent of his free throws, and Clayton has clear appeal as a shot creator. On the flip side, he isn't the most natural passer, especially when accounting for his size, and scouts are mixed on Clayton's ability to hold up defensively at the NBA level.

Nique Clifford, Wing, Colorado State

Clifford had a flat-out excellent senior season at Colorado State, posting 61 percent true shooting while averaging nearly 19 points and 10 rebounds per game as a wing. He checks a ton of boxes on offense, with the ability to initiate actions on the ball and the versatility to knock down shots and act as a ball-mover.

On defense, he is strong enough to hold up in myriad matchups, and while Clifford isn't huge, he can defend multiple positions. He is an older player (23 years old) that may not bring sky-high upside, but he is closer to contributing in the NBA than most prospects in this range.

Rasheer Fleming, Forward, St. Joseph's

Fleming left scouts salivating over his combine measurements, headlined by a 7'5 wingspan. That left some dreaming on whether Fleming could even function as a small-ball center in the NBA but, even if he can't, Fleming has real size and shooting from the power forward position.

It wasn't the absolute highest level of college competition, but Fleming put up 64 percent true shooting this season while also rebounding well and averaging nearly three stocks per game. The idea of Fleming is clear as a big, physical forward who can spread the floor and defend, but some are at least mixed on his translation to the NBA level due to on-court feel concerns.

Danny Wolf, Big, Michigan

Wolf is unlike any player in this class in that he measured at 6'10.5 without shoes, and he also has the ability to run a pick-and-roll as the initiator. Michigan asked Wolf to do a lot of that in college, and his playmaking is genuinely impressive for his size. Wolf was not the most efficient scorer (56.6 percent true shooting), however, and while he isn't a non-shooter, it remains unclear what his 3-point aptitude might be at the NBA level.

On defense, his size certainly helps, but Wolf is not a nuclear athlete and it could be tricky from a positional standpoint. In short, he will need to play next to more of a primary rim protector to succeed. Wolf could also be the most likely player on this five-prospect list to be off the board before No. 22, simply because of his rare combination of his skill set and size.