Which Heisman hopeful has the best chance of separating from the pack this weekend?
By John Buhler
Look at what we have here! The Heisman Trophy race is officially a race now. Prior to last week, it had been Boise State running back Asthon Jeanty's to lose. Yes, there moments earlier in the season where it looked like Miami quarterback Cam Ward, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel and even Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe's award to lose. Some of them are still up for the Heisman Trophy.
Not to say that Jeanty lost it completely, but he was only okay in Boise State's win last week over UNLV. He does not play in the Power Four, which unfortunately does hurt his candidacy in some capacity. However, there has not been a Caleb Williams or a Jayden Daniels or even a Bryce Young who has emerged as the presumptive favorite. Right now, do you even trust Colorado's Travis Hunter?
I wrote about this earlier in the week. Here are the latest Heisman odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Player
Position
Team
Heisman Trophy Odds
Week 10 Opponent
Travis Hunter
DB/WR
Colorado
+200
Bye
Dillon Gabriel
QB
Oregon
+250
at Michigan
Cam Ward
QB
Miami
+300
Duke
Ashton Jeanty
RB
Boise State
+450
San Diego State
Cade Klubnik
QB
Clemson
+1500
Louisville
Carson Beck
QB
Georgia
+4000
Florida
A lot can change between now and the end of the season, but it is looking more and more like one of these six players will win the 2024 Heisman Trophy. Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is a long shot, but the Dawgs have the tough schedule in front of them for Heisman moments to occur. Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik is playing with so much confidence ever since losing to Georgia in Week 1.
With Hunter's Colorado Buffaloes on a bye, who could take control of the Heisman Trophy this week?
Heisman Trophy race 2024: Who can separate from the pack in Week 10?
Unfortunately, the biggest loser this weekend in the Heisman Trophy race is Hunter, strictly because the Buffaloes are on bye. The good news for him is he is a nationally known commodity playing for a very good CU team that could conceivably win the Big 12. They are not likely to do it, but it is not outside of the realm of possibility. The problem is the other five candidates star for playoff hopefuls.
Entering Week 10, I would take Oregon, Georgia, Miami, Clemson and Boise State all over Colorado to make the playoff by a considerable margin. In all honesty, the Ducks, Dawgs, Canes, Tigers and Broncos not all making it would be more shocking than anything. Thus, I am looking at the five Heisman contenders who are playing for five College Football Playoff contenders this weekend.
As far as separating from the pack is concerned, both Klubnik and Beck are too far back to overtake everyone in front of them in one fell swoop. However, Clemson and Georgia are playing major conference rivals this weekend. Clemson hosts Louisville, while Georgia travels to Jacksonville to play Florida. I would not be shocked if either Beck or Klubnik get inside the top four after Week 10.
So between the serious contenders playing this weekend between Gabriel, Jeanty and Ward, I think it comes down to how much the Heisman voters respect their respective opponents. Oregon goes to Michigan, Boise State hosts San Diego State and Miami hosts Duke. To me, Jeanty needs a herculean performance in the backfield vs. the Aztecs to be No. 1 with a bullet again for the Heisman Trophy.
Between Gabriel and Ward, I like Ward's chances the best. Gabriel's Ducks may play on the road vs. Michigan, but that Wolverines team is nothing to write home about. While he may stat pad, I think Ward can put together a statement win vs. a high-quality Duke team at home in a game where a lot of people are picking the Canes to lose. Think of how Ward looked after Miami beat Florida in Week 1.
It is a close call, but the combination of pressure and opponent puts the ball in Ward's court more.