There is a new favorite in the Heisman Trophy race, and it is not who you think it is
By John Buhler
Last weekend's slate of games has massively impacted the Heisman Trophy race. Heading into Week 9, Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty was the presumptive favorite to earn the highest individual honor college football could ever hope to provide. Unfortunately, he played just fine in a huge standalone game on Friday night vs. UNLV. The Broncos won, but Jeanty did not blow us away.
Boise State is still the favorite to come out of the Mountain West and win the Group of Five to merit inclusion into the 12-team College Football Playoff. They may need to beat UNLV again, but their only loss on the season was to Oregon by three points. The Ducks have been No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll ever since Georgia pummeled Texas in Austin two weeks ago. Are Heisman voters starting to pivot?
Here are the latest Heisman Trophy odds. Odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook. Who leads the race?
Player
Position
Team
Heisman Trophy Odds
Dillon Gabriel
Quarterback
Oregon Ducks
+230
Travis Hunter
Defensive Back
Colorado Buffaloes
+270
Cam Ward
Quarterback
Miami Hurricanes
+300
Ashton Jeanty
Running Back
Boise State Broncos
+440
Cade Klubnik
Quarterback
Clemson Tigers
+1500
Carson Beck
Quarterback
Georgia Bulldogs
+3300
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel edges out Colorado defensive back/wide receiver Travis Hunter for the best odds to bring the Heisman home. If either won, they would be their respective school's second winner ever with Gabriel joining Marcus Mariota and Hunter joining the late Rashaan Salaam. Miami quarterback Cam Ward, Jeanty and Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik round out the top five.
Look at how far back Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is at +3300. It is a bigger drop-off after that.
Latest Heisman Trophy odds suggest that Ashton Jeanty may not win it
While Gabriel was my pick to win the Heisman Trophy to start the year, he needs to truly separate from the rest of the pack to capture college football's highest honor. This is because we have a pair of non-quarterbacks who have been moving heads in the same geographical region. Although Gabriel does play in the Big Ten, what Hunter and Jeanty are being asked to do might be more impressive.
I think there is a real chance that either ACC quarterback in Klubnik or Ward could win it, but I have a hard time seeing both get to New York for the ceremony. As far as Beck is concerned, has he even had a great game yet? He does play for a serious national championship contender in Georgia, but his weak Heisman odds reflect how he has looked in his first seven games of the year for the Dawgs.
Overall, it is nice to see six players who are starring for varying playoff contenders in the running for the Heisman. Although Colorado will be up against it, I have the five other teams inside of my top 12 again this week. This just means that the stages in which these half-dozen players are on will be magnified the rest of the way. I suspect that four or five players will be getting a Heisman invitation.
Right now, I feel this is Gabriel's award to lose because he has the best ability to win big and pad stats.