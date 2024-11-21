Heisman Trophy race: It’s Travis Hunter’s to lose, but can anyone else catch up?
Travis Hunter is in front-and-center of the Heisman Trophy race with many fans already saying that the dual-threat Colorado star is the clear choice favorite to win it. As New York City gets ready to host what appears to be shaping up to be Hunter's coronation, it's fair to question if any other candidate can catch up to him.
After an injury-riddled sophomore campaign saw him sidelined for a good chunk of the year, Hunter has returned with a vengeance. On offense, he's been incredible with 74 receptions for 911yards and nine touchdowns. Going the other way, though, Hunter has three interceptions and a forced fumble to his credit as one of the best cornerbacks in the country. And even just his snap count which currently sit at more than 1,100 total with two games to play is jaw-dropping.
With just two weeks remaining in the regular season, Hunter, Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty, Miami QB Cam Ward, Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel and fellow Colorado star Shedeur Sanders are the top Heisman contenders. Despite impressive numbers from the three quarterbacks, though, Jeanty is the closest competition with an unreal 1,893 yards and 26 TDs on the season for the Broncos.
However, a lot can happen in two games, both for Hunter and the Heisman challengers. So does the Colorado two-way superstar have it in the bag, or could there still be some drama left in the race?
Has Travis Hunter locked up the Hesiman?
It's safe to say that Hunter is currently comfortably in the lead for the Heisman race. However, Jeanty and Co. could still have monster weeks from here on out while Hunter and Colorado could still falter. Crazier things have happened than this awards race getting flipped on its head on the last legs of the regular season.
What could keep Jeanty, Ward and Gabriel, specifically, at bay would be Hunter and Colorado continuing on the path they've been on. If the Buffaloes win out, they'll clinch a berth in the Big 12 Championship Game. And with the way Hunter has performed, he'll not only have a hand in that but will likely take home the Heisman Trophy in a few weeks for his efforts in a runaway victory.
So no, it's not an over-and-done-with Heisman race just yet. Jeanty or someone could still catch up. Hunter has the inside track, though, and it would be a massive surprise if he wasn't holding the hardware in New York City in just a few weeks' time.