Hilarious but true stat might make the Broncos favored to upset the Bills in Wild Card
By Kinnu Singh
The Buffalo Bills will begin their road to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans as the AFC's No. 2 seed after finishing the regular season with a 12-5 record. As the top-seeded team playing in the Wild Card Round, Buffalo will have the luxury of facing the conference's lowest seed, which is held by the Denver Broncos.
The Bills are heavily favored to defeat the Broncos, and it's likely that Denver's season will come to an end at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. While the outcome may be predictable, the game must still be played. Any team can win on any given Sunday, and there are many different statistical categories and historical references that can be used to make an argument for either team's chances of winning.
The statistics for Buffalo may be a bit more substantial and easier to find, but an argument could still be made for Denver. Broncos fans just have to dig a little deeper to find reason for hope.
Broncos fans are looking for any reason to have faith against Bills
One fan decided to place his faith in Broncos head coach Sean Payton's prowess against follicularly-challenged coaches.
Payton has a 30-12 record against bald head coaches, the Broncos fan posted on X. That equates to a 71 percent win rate, which would spell trouble for Buffalo's bald head coach, Sean McDermott.
Obviously, there are questions left unanswered from the post, and the fan's list of Payton's bald-headed victims only raises further doubt. What if a coach isn't bald but shaves his head? And how bald is bald enough?
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin still had hair when he lost to Payton in 2018, despite his clean-shaven look. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was notably left off of the list, suggested that the few surviving hairs on his head made him ineligible for baldness. Or, perhaps, Payton's 2-3 record against Reid since 2017 would make the results slightly less favorable.
The Broncos are capable of pulling out a victory, but history isn't on their side. Although Denver managed to sneak into the playoffs as the AFC's No. 7 seed, they are also led by a rookie quarterback. Only eight rookie quarterbacks have led their teams to a postseason victory in NFL history, and two of those quarterbacks were playing against a team that was also starting a rookie quarterback. That doesn't bode well for Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix.
The Bills have hosted a Wild Card game in each of the past four seasons, and they've won all four of those matchups. Even if they manage to make it five straight Wild Card victories, the 2024 season will still be a success for the Broncos. In just his second year as Denver's head coach, Payton ended the Broncos' eight-year playoff drought and led the team to double-digit wins for the first time since 2015. It's even more impressive that he managed to do that with a roster that was hamstrung by significant dead money on their salary cap.