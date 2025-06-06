Indiana Pacers point guard and human manifestation of destiny Tyrese Haliburton did it again, sinking a game-winning jumper with 0.3 seconds on the clock to stun the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. He continues an unprecedented clutch run in these playoffs.

His final stat line was not terribly impressive — 14 points and six assists on 6-of-13 shooting — but Haliburton stepped to the plate with the game on the line. His go-ahead dagger gave Indiana its first lead of the game.

Nothing about this win makes sense. OKC won the turnover battle 23-6, with the Pacers coughing up 18 turnovers in the first half alone. The Thunder were up 12 at halftime and nine with 2:38 on the clock in the fourth quarter. And yet somehow, some way, the Pacers found a way. As they are wont to do.

This win goes not seal the deal, however.

Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided's daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend. If you hate it, share it with an enemy!

Pacers can't rest easy after stunning Game 1 upset of Thunder in NBA Finals

While winning Game 1 can be a strong barometer in the playoffs, the Finals typically feature the crème de la crème. A road upset early does not historically guarantee much of anything, with those teams a combined 8-10 in the series overall. That means history is still, technically, on OKC's side.

Stay tuned for more on this story.