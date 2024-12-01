Holiday Touchdown is Chiefs blowout loss we’ve all been waiting for: Best memes, tweets
By Mark Powell
As a Hallmark Christmas movie addict – yes, I'm one of those people – Holiday Touchdown lived up to the hype. The movie starred the likes of Donna Kelce, Trey Smith and actors Hunter King and Tyler Hynes. However, living up to the hype from a Hallmark perspective means dollars and cents, rather than a realistic and fun movie-going experience.
Chiefs fans will love this film. Some Swifties will love this movie, and I guarantee Taylor herself will watch the movie, even if begrudgingly, before she spends time with Donna next. I had no issue with the actors themselves or the plot. Frankly, it's exactly what we should expect from a Hallmark movie – while they may cut corners in odds areas, the production did tell a love story, technically – albeit one that probably shouldn't or couldn't happen for many reasons.
Let me set the scene: Hunter King and her family are huge Chiefs fans, and own a store near Arrowhead which sells KC gear. The store, and Chiefs fandom, have been in her family for decades. As King says multiple times during the film, her family 'literally' wouldn't exist were it not for the Chiefs.
So, King applies for the 'Fan of the Year' competition, or so I and Hallmark are paraphrasing, in an attempt to bring her family some long-awaited attention. The only problem? The director of fan engagement and love interest Tyler Hynes is not an actual Chiefs fan, and doesn't believe in superstitions like a lucky hat.
Hynes eventually comes around and, despite a sketchy plot twist, emerges as Hunter's one true love. All is forgiven, including the fact that he prefers soccer over American football, and that he grew up in Europe. Sure, we'll let that slide.
Holiday Touchdown was fine, but Chiefs haters had fun at their expense
NFL and Hallmark fans alike enjoyed the move, for the most part. However, some viewers righty picked it apart for its many flaws.
Uh, look, the Chiefs are the best team in the AFC, but they ought to have lost more than one game this season. That includes their Black Friday matchup against the lowly Las Vegas Raiders. Perhaps Holiday Touchdown is the gift which keeps on giving, and the curse the rest of the league needs to rid themselves of another dynasty in the making.
The real star of the show was Catrick Mahomes, a new Kansas City celebrity and the only real Chiefs fan alive.