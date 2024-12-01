Hallmark Bingo: The ultimate drinking game for Holiday Touchdown, a Chiefs love story
By Mark Powell
Holiday...touchdown? Yes, those are the depths we are willing to reach as a culture for content. I am not alone in this race to the bottom, as Hallmark beat me to it. Hunter King and Tyler Hynes starred in the film, which aired for the first time on Saturday night via Hallmark channel.
King, a Kansas City-raised woman (in the film) in a family full of Chiefs fanatics falls for the team's director of fan engagement (Hynes), who spent the majority of his childhood on the road in Europe (gasps) and has only recently started to watch American football. What could go wrong?
I, along with grandparents everywhere, enjoyed this film. Given the budget Hallmark surely spent to use the Chiefs name and likeness in the film, I'd say they probably could've done better. Yet, all of their production and staffing budget went to the NFL. What's one to do in such a predicament?
What is Hallmark Bingo? How to play with Holiday Touchdown
Hallmark did the best they could, and while I made fun of the movie before it even ended (yes, it was that obvious), it's not the worst Hallmark Christmas movie I've ever seen. No, that title would go to Moonlight and Mistletoe, though that is another story for another bar.
Every holiday season, my family plays a round of Hallmark bingo. This game is as simple as it sounds. Essentially, the first viewer to spot four squares in a row wins. Special thanks to our favorite bingo card generator!
In my own personal twist, I recommend you take a sip of your drink – whether that be apple cider or spiked cider I do not care – for every square you fill in. Let's have fun this year, folks. You've earned it.
We here at FanSided wish you and yours a happy holiday season. That includes Chiefs fans. While there is little to complain about on the field this season, please direct all your complaints to me if you lose at Hallmark bingo.