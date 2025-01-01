Hornets mock draft could put LaMelo Ball's future squarely under the microscope
LaMelo Ball is a unique offensive talent that can be one of the most exciting players in the NBA. Unfortunately for the Hornets, that has not translated to winning basketball. That's why Charlotte is in position to "compete" for the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Some Hornets fans might believe Ball's status as the team's point guard should lead the franchise to focus on another position with their top pick. That might not be prudent if they end up with the No. 2 overall pick. General NBA wisdom believes Duke star Cooper Flagg will go No. 1, but Rutgers point guard Dylan Harper's hold on the No. 2 pick is growing more certain by the day.
FanSided's latest mock draft has Charlotte landing the second pick and pulling the trigger on Harper. The second-generation NBA star has a versatile game, but he needs the ball in his hands to provide maximum value for the team that drafts him. Harper and Ball cannot coexist on the floor simultaneously.
Could the Hornets trade LaMelo Ball?
The challenge Charlotte's front office would face in this scenario is finding a taker for Ball. His defensive weakness is widely acknowledged around the league. That's a big reason why the Hornets are not winning games despite his offensive effectiveness.
The larger issue would be Ball's massive contract. He's signed to a deal that will go through the 2028-29 season. He'll earn over $46 million in the final year of his deal. There simply aren't many teams with the salary cap space required to take on a player who's owed so much money. Finding a trade partner for Ball would be a challenge the Hornets' front office would prefer not to take on.
The odds strongly favor the Hornets drafting another piece to go around Ball rather than replace him. The only scenario where things get sticky for Charlotte is if they land the second pick and select Harper. Their front office will prefer to land at No. 1 and see if Flagg can help further unlock Ball's game. Even landing at three or below would represent a much simpler future for the franchise.