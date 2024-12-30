2025 NBA Mock Draft: Cooper Flagg saves Kings, Hornets put LaMelo Ball on notice
After a rather muted draft cycle in 2024, the 2025 NBA Draft has folks buzzing. Cooper Flagg remains the obvious frontman — the 18-year-old who scrimmaged with Team USA and checks every box a modern-age scout could want in a prospect — but this is a loaded talent pool. We should see several future All-Stars emerge from the forthcoming rookie class.
We continue to see headlines centered on Flagg and the Rutgers freshmen, Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey. What makes this class so special, though, is all the sleepers who have already upended the discourse. Illinois' Kasparas Jakucionis, a Euroleague transplant, looks the part of a No. 1 pick candidate, while unheralded Oklahoma freshman Jeremiah Fears, a four-star recruit, has captivated audiences with his quick-twitch athleticism and unfettered confidence.
This draft is positively overflowing with exciting talent.
In keeping with tradition, we have called upon Tankathon to simulate the lottery and determine the order for this mock draft. You can read our most recent big board, which ranks prospects without consideration for specific team fit, here.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like The Whiteboard, share it with an enemy!
2025 NBA mock draft: Cooper Flagg to Kings, Dylan Harper to Hornets
What a stroke of luck for the Kings in their desperate bid to appease De'Aaron Fox and get back on the right track. Flagg has struggled with his 3-point shot to date, but the Duke freshman — one of the youngest prospects on the board — checks too many boxes to overlook here. At 6-foot-9, Flagg covers a ton of ground on the back line defensively. Meanwhile, he's a razor-sharp offensive connector who can create off of drives and scale up his usage when called upon. With arguably the highest floor and ceiling in the draft, Flagg remains the strongest bet at No. 1.
The storylines here are obvious: 'Charlotte drafts potential LaMelo Ball replacement.' Is that fair? Probably not, as Dylan Harper is actually a tremendous fit next to LaMelo Ball in the backcourt. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds, Harper is a dynamic advantage creator and point guard in a wing's body. Harper is well-tailored to cover for Ball's weaknesses, putting pressure on the rim and generating efficient offense in the halfcourt. This should be a cohesive and symbiotic backcourt, but it does give Charlotte another potential direction if patience wears thin with LaMelo.
Washington gets its primary guard of the future, handing the offensive keys over to Kasparas Jakucionis, the 6-foot-6 Illinois freshman who has awed scouts with his pull-up shooting and elite processing. There are defensive kinks to iron out, but Jakucionis is a prolific pick-and-roll creator who should elevate the likes of Alex Sarr and Bilal Coulibaly. He doesn't have an elite first step, but Jakucionis can weaponize gear shifts and dexterous handles to get to his spots and apply pressure on the defense.
Ace Bailey basically doesn't get to the rim, but he's a 6-foot-10 shot-maker of the highest order, which ought to intrigue the Blazers. Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, and Donovan Clingan feel like the primary building blocks in Portland. Bailey slots in comfortably between them on the wing, offering a dynamic floor-spacer who can attack the mid-range off the catch and competently defend multiple positions.
It's unclear where the Pelicans go from here. Nobody is safe on that roster, which makes determining the "correct" pick a challenge. Jeremiah Fears is a bonafide advantage creator in the point guard spot. He's a jitterbug ball-handler who eviscerates defenders with a deadly first step and fearless finishing around the rim. Fears is scoring efficiently in the lane and making sharp passing reads. Factor in his youth at 18 years old, and there's a lot of room to grow. He's a potential offensive foundation for a post-Zion rebuild.
Toronto can anchor its defense with Khaman Maluach, who offers one of the highest ceilings in the draft. His role has been somewhat sparse at Duke, but the 7-foot-2 titan showcases promising instincts as a rim protector and enough mobility to defend in space. He's a dominant interior finisher and rebounder, and he's shooting 80 percent on free throws (with a few 3-point makes under his belt), so there's shooting touch to invest in.
Utah goes to in-state BYU for its next foundational piece, selecting Russian teenager Egor Demin. An injury has put a mild damper on Demin's season to date, but his playmaking at 6-foot-9 is easy to invest in. Demin showcases some of the most advanced live-dribble passing chops in the draft, mixing speeds as a driver and whipping on-time, on-target dimes all over the floor. So long as the 3s keep falling and the defense remains passable, Demin should slot highly on draft boards.
VJ Edgecombe is one of the most disruptive perimeter defenders in recent NBA Draft history as a freshman. The 6-foot-5, 180-pound wing is averaging 2.5 steals and 1.3 blocks at Baylor, all while offering uncommon downhill explosiveness and finishing power on offense. Edgecombe's lack of 3-point shooting and polished self-creation are worrisome, but Brooklyn can afford to operate with patience at the beginning of a rebuild.
OKC takes one of the most polished freshmen in the class. Kon Knueppel has seen his 3-point success waver of late, but he's a lifelong marksman who should stabilize in that department over time. Meanwhile, Knueppel has found other ways to impact winning, creating efficiently out of pick-and-rolls and weaponizing strength and craft on drives to the cup. He's not a great athlete, but in terms of skill level and processing speed, few prospects in this class can touch Knueppel.
Detroit has finally made progress under new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, but there is still ample room to grow. Putting another legitimate advantage creator and volume scorer next to Cade Cunningham in the backcourt could pay dividends. Tre Johnson has been the most absurd shot-maker in the freshman class, operating with an endless green light at Texas. He won't have the same freedom at the next level, but Johnson should scale down well. He's going to space the floor, attack seams in the defense, and defend his position well.
San Antonio gets its point guard of the future in Boogie Fland, who comes from the illustrious John Calipari guard tree. At 6-foot-2, Fland showcases elite quickness and live-dribble creativity, constantly tilting the defense on drives and nixing shot contests with a feathery floater. He's efficiently distributing the rock to teammates, too, with a dependable pull-up jumper that should create a high baseline at the next level. He'd look great running pick-and-rolls next to Victor Wembanyama for the next decade.
Labaron Philon gets the job done. He's not an elite athlete or the flashiest shot-maker on the board, but the 18-year-old plays an extremely sound, solid brand of basketball. His connective passing, finishing touch, and zeroed-in defense should appeal to a deep Houston team looking for immediate contributors, but absent glaring holes. Philon has the chance to scale up and create more on-ball, but he should also fit well in a streamlined role next to the likes of Reed Sheppard, Amen Thompson, and Jalen Green long term.
San Antonio opts for size and shooting on the wing with UConn freshman Liam McNeeley. The Huskies program has a strong track record of NBA player development and McNeeley is practically the poster child for UConn basketball, offering robust catch-and-shoot ability and sharp two-way instincts at 6-foot-7. He doesn't provide much on-ball wiggle right now, but McNeeley will readily space the floor, move without the rock, and connect dots for a burgeoning contender in San Antonio. The Spurs could use another volume shooter to juice the offense around Wemby and newcomer Boogie Fland.
The son of former Warriors staple Jason Richardson, it just feels right for Jase Richardson to end up in the Bay. At first glance, the Dubs probably don't need another 6-foot-3 point guard, but Richardson checks the 'immediate impact' box. He has been exceedingly efficient for Michigan State, setting the table with a 3.7 assist-to-turnover ratio and scoring with touch at all three levels. He's a versatile shot-maker, just as comfortable off-ball as on-ball. He would be able to bring an immediate sense of stability to the Warriors second unit.
A rangy 6-foot-10 wing who can sprint the floor like a gazelle and score prolifically off of cuts and lobs, Noa Essengue should find quick success as Tyrese Haliburton's running mate in Indiana. He is on the raw end of the spectrum, but Essengue is 18 years old with a great frame and a sky-high ceiling. The shot projects reasonably well and Essengue displays tremendous instincts, especially on defense, where he's comfortable switching between positions and shouldering significant responsibilities on the back line.
The Nets target their point guard of the future in Israeli teenager Ben Saraf, who has been red-hot in Germany's top league. At 6-foot-5, Saraf supplies great positional size and a singular ball-handling knack. He's not a special athlete by NBA standards, but Saraf is endlessly creative, deploying constant changes in speed and direction to get to his spots. Equipped with a potent mid-range jumper and bravura passing chops, Saraf should step into an immediate, significant role for the rebuilding Nets.
Collin Murray-Boyles is a bit hard to project as a 6-foot-7 "big" who doesn't shoot 3s (yet), but the production is undeniable. The South Carolina sophomore has leveled up in unexpected ways, scoring with extreme efficiency in the paint, mixing face-up drives, bully-ball post-ups, and simple finishes. He passes well for his position and creates havoc on defense, offering a solid baseline for a team capable of putting a floor-spacing 7-footer behind him and multiple potent creators on the perimeter, such as OKC.
Noah Penda gives San Antonio another versatile wing to incorporate into a patchwork supporting cast. At 6-foot-8, he's shooting over 40 percent from deep in France while flashing high-level passes and elite defensive playmaking chops. Not many prospects at this stage of the draft will check as many boxes. Penda can hit spot 3s, attack closeouts, and generate helpful havoc on the other end.
Nolan Traore's scoring efficiency has cratered in the top French league this season, but he's still a twitchy ball-handler with plus positional size and tremendous playmaking instincts. His ability to penetrate the defense and set up teammates remains unimpeachable, even with a poor 3-point shot and limited touch around the basket. Traore can give Utah's offense a needed shot in the arm, even if he's mostly focused on creating for teammates out of the gate.
Kam Jones has been one of the best seniors in the country, stepping into an expanded role for Marquette and absolutely thriving. There has never been much doubt in Jones as a shot-maker, but he has embraced point guard duties this season and flourished, posting a comical 4.2 assist-to-turnover ratio. The Magic need a volume shooter, which Jones can supply, but he may also be the table-setter Orlando longs for next to Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero.
OKC uses its third and final first-round pick on 18-year-old former G League Ignite star Dink Pate, who's spending his season with the Mexico City Capitanes. After becoming the youngest professional basketball player in U.S. history last season, Pate is looking to convince scouts of his potential as a 6-foot-8 true point guard. The shooting is a concern, but Pate moves with uncommon fluidity for his size and he's a genuinely inventive passer. The Thunder love big slashing guards.
Thomas Sorber has been something of a revelation at Georgetown, emerging as one of the most impactful freshmen in a deep class. There are valid questions about his NBA projection as a 6-foot-10, 255-pound center who spends so much time paint-bound, but Sorber feasts on simple finishes and post-ups. He dominates the glass, creates events on defense (2.2 blocks, 1.3 steals), and shoots enough (74.2 percent on free throws, 1.7 3-point attempts per game) to believe in his long-term potential as a spacer. The Hawks need to start thinking about life beyond Clint Capela.
Hugo Gonzalez still has a ways to go offensively, but the Magic are always fond of athletic two-way wings. There should be no doubt about Gonzalez's defensive floor. He has been impactful on that end against top-shelf Euroleague competition, hounding ball-handlers at the point of attack and offering impressive switchability at 6-foot-7. So long as the 3s come around, Gonzalez should find ways to score in due time with his strength and athleticism.
Asa Newell hasn't been the most successful 3-point shooter through 13 college games, but he shot well in high school and his 3-and-D trappings are naturally appealing to teams in need of frontcourt depth. Listed at 6-foot-11 and 220 pounds, Newell has dominated in a streamlined role for UGA, finishing proficiently off of cuts and lobs, while mixing in enough spot-up 3s to maintain confidence in that department. He's a disruptive back-line defender (1.2 steals, 1.1 blocks) and the fit couldn't be more perfect in Dallas, where he can benefit from the heliocentric gravity of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
This is a bit of a fall for Derik Queen, but he's all the better for it. Opportunities should be vast in Brooklyn. Queen has been exceptionally productive as a freshman, showcasing elite touch and nimble footwork in the post. He's also comfortable stretching out to the 3-point line and attacking slower defenders off the bounce, deploying tight straight-line handles and plenty of creative finishing moves. Queen is often grabbing the rebound and taking it up the floor, with passing creativity we seldom see from a 6-foot-10, 250-pound big. There's a lot to like here.
Nique Clifford should continue Memphis' long track record of unearthing immediate impactful rookies outside the lottery. He fits into a somewhat unique box as a 6-foot-5 forward, but Clifford is an elite positional rebounder who makes excellent use of his springboard athleticism. The 3s fall often enough to believe in them, and Clifford is a dynamic finisher around the rim, made all the more impressive by his feel for connective passing.
Will Riley needs to add muscle and get more physical on drives, but 6-foot-8 guards with his perimeter shot-making talent are always going to draw attention from NBA scouts. Brooklyn can afford the upside gamble with its fourth first-round pick. Riley is such a fluid mover, with a stretchy jumper that he can bury from tough angles and under duress. He doesn't get all the way to the rim or play through contact, but the handles are real and Riley has some nifty gear shifts up his sleeve, so there is immense potential as his frame fills out.
Johni Broome leads college basketball in BPM. He leads the SEC in blocks (2.6) and rebounds (11.5), all while dominating out of the post with feather-soft touch and a sharp passing eye. The production and impact speaks for itself. Broome's lack of size and mobility complicate his NBA projection, but at a certain point, one just has to buy into Broome's knack for winning plays and the outright demolition of his opponents.
Rasheer Fleming has stepped into an expanded role for St. Joseph's as a junior, hitting 39.3 percent of his 3s and generating chaos as a defensive roamer (1.9 steals, 1.6 blocks). He isn't going to self-create much, but Fleming can fluidly attack closeouts on straight-line drives and finish explosively around the rim. He moves without the rock, sets screens, and does the dirty work. The Clippers are still in the market for immediate contributors, so this makes sense.
Rocco Zikarsky has not made the leap scouts expected in Australia's NBL, but 7-foot-2, 230-pound bigs with his defensive instincts are going to command attention all the same. With Walker Kessler popping up in trade rumors all summer, the Jazz could be in the market for another big man anchor in a similar mold.